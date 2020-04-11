Platinum trophies were introduced for PlayStation as a way to showcase that a player has truly completed pretty much everything that they can in a given game, which often has players playing for many hours beyond beating the game just to earn it. With the adoration that people has for Final Fantasy VII Remake, there is no doubt that players will be striving to earn that Platinum trophy as soon as they can.
How To Get Platinum Trophy
Final Fantasy VII Remake has 54 trophies for you to earn in total, including 44 Bronze trophies, seven Silver trophies, two Gold trophies, and 1 Platinum trophy. It is impossible to earn all of these in one playthrough either, so you will definitely have to make use of the Chapter Selection for additional playthroughs to earn this Platinum.
Master of Fate (Platinum) – Earn all Final Fantasy VI Remake trophies
Onetime Gig (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 1
Escape Artist (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 2
Mercenary Endeavors (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 3
Night on the Town (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 4
Plan E (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 5
Lights Out (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 6
Trapped Like Sewer Rats (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 7
Reunited (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 8
Never the Bride (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 9
Sewer Survivor (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 10
Paranormal Investigator (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 11
The Collapse (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 12
Broken Dreams (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 13
Picking Up The Pieces (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 14
The Pizza in the Sky (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 15
No Appointment Needed (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 16
Emerging From Chaos (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 17
Destiny’s Crossroads (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 18
Warming Up (Bronze) – Win a battle
Weakened Resolve (Bronze) – Exploit an enemy’s weakness
Bonds of Friendship (Bronze) – Free a bound ally
Staggering Start (Bronze) – Stagger an enemy
Music Collector (Bronze) – Collect 3 music discs
Gotta Start Somewhere (Bronze) – Complete a quest
My First Ability (Bronze) – Max out a weapon’s proficiency
Materia for Beginners (Bronze) – Level up an orb of Materia
My First Summon (Bronze) – Invoke a summon
Biker Boy (Bronze) – Get praised by Jessie at the end of the motorcycle mini-game
Heavenly Dart Player (Bronze) – Rise to the top of the Seventh Heaven darts leaderboard
Cleanup Crew (Bronze) – Obtain the Chocobo & Moogle materia
In Lockstep (Bronze) – Bypass the delta-level security lock in Mako Reactor 5
Crane Annihilator (Bronze) – Complete all Normal difficulty Whack-a-Box challenges
Stay It With Flowers (Bronze) – Decorate the Leaf House with a floral arrangement
Summon Slayer (Bronze) – Defeat a summon in battle
Sultan of Squat (Bronze) – Complete all squat challenges
Dancing Queen (Bronze) – Received a gift from Andrea for being a dance superstar
Returning Champion (Bronze) – Emerge victorious from a colosseum sparring session
Snappy Dresser (Bronze) – Obtain three bridal candidate outfits.
Dressed to the Nines (Silver) – Obtain all nine bridal candidate outfits
What-a-Box Wunderkind (Bronze) – Complete all Hard difficulty What-a-Box challenges
Peeress of Pull-Ups (Bronze) – Complete all pull-up challenges
Divine Gratitude (Bronze) – Receive a letter from an angel
The Johnny Experience (Bronze) – Witness all Johnny-related incidents
Best in the Business (Silver) – Complete all quests
Disc Jockey (Silver) – Collect all music discs
Building Character (Bronze) – Attain level 50 with a character
Staggering Feat (Bronze) – Deal 300% damage to a staggered enemy
Intelligence Agent (Silver) – Complete all battle intel reports
Weapons Expert (Silver) – Learn all weapon abilities
Master of Mimicry (Silver) – Learn all enemy skills
That’s The Smell (Silver) – Defeat a Malboro
Ultimate Weapon (Gold) – Defeat the Pride and Joy Prototype
Hardened Veteran (Gold) – Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty