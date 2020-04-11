Platinum trophies were introduced for PlayStation as a way to showcase that a player has truly completed pretty much everything that they can in a given game, which often has players playing for many hours beyond beating the game just to earn it. With the adoration that people has for Final Fantasy VII Remake, there is no doubt that players will be striving to earn that Platinum trophy as soon as they can.

How To Get Platinum Trophy

Final Fantasy VII Remake has 54 trophies for you to earn in total, including 44 Bronze trophies, seven Silver trophies, two Gold trophies, and 1 Platinum trophy. It is impossible to earn all of these in one playthrough either, so you will definitely have to make use of the Chapter Selection for additional playthroughs to earn this Platinum.

Master of Fate (Platinum) – Earn all Final Fantasy VI Remake trophies

Onetime Gig (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 1

Escape Artist (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 2

Mercenary Endeavors (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 3

Night on the Town (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 4

Plan E (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 5

Lights Out (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 6

Trapped Like Sewer Rats (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 7

Reunited (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 8

Never the Bride (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 9

Sewer Survivor (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 10

Paranormal Investigator (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 11

The Collapse (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 12

Broken Dreams (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 13

Picking Up The Pieces (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 14

The Pizza in the Sky (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 15

No Appointment Needed (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 16

Emerging From Chaos (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 17

Destiny’s Crossroads (Bronze) – Complete Chapter 18

Warming Up (Bronze) – Win a battle

Weakened Resolve (Bronze) – Exploit an enemy’s weakness

Bonds of Friendship (Bronze) – Free a bound ally

Staggering Start (Bronze) – Stagger an enemy

Music Collector (Bronze) – Collect 3 music discs

Gotta Start Somewhere (Bronze) – Complete a quest

My First Ability (Bronze) – Max out a weapon’s proficiency

Materia for Beginners (Bronze) – Level up an orb of Materia

My First Summon (Bronze) – Invoke a summon

Biker Boy (Bronze) – Get praised by Jessie at the end of the motorcycle mini-game

Heavenly Dart Player (Bronze) – Rise to the top of the Seventh Heaven darts leaderboard

Cleanup Crew (Bronze) – Obtain the Chocobo & Moogle materia

In Lockstep (Bronze) – Bypass the delta-level security lock in Mako Reactor 5

Crane Annihilator (Bronze) – Complete all Normal difficulty Whack-a-Box challenges

Stay It With Flowers (Bronze) – Decorate the Leaf House with a floral arrangement

Summon Slayer (Bronze) – Defeat a summon in battle

Sultan of Squat (Bronze) – Complete all squat challenges

Dancing Queen (Bronze) – Received a gift from Andrea for being a dance superstar

Returning Champion (Bronze) – Emerge victorious from a colosseum sparring session

Snappy Dresser (Bronze) – Obtain three bridal candidate outfits.

Dressed to the Nines (Silver) – Obtain all nine bridal candidate outfits

What-a-Box Wunderkind (Bronze) – Complete all Hard difficulty What-a-Box challenges

Peeress of Pull-Ups (Bronze) – Complete all pull-up challenges

Divine Gratitude (Bronze) – Receive a letter from an angel

The Johnny Experience (Bronze) – Witness all Johnny-related incidents

Best in the Business (Silver) – Complete all quests

Disc Jockey (Silver) – Collect all music discs

Building Character (Bronze) – Attain level 50 with a character

Staggering Feat (Bronze) – Deal 300% damage to a staggered enemy

Intelligence Agent (Silver) – Complete all battle intel reports

Weapons Expert (Silver) – Learn all weapon abilities

Master of Mimicry (Silver) – Learn all enemy skills

That’s The Smell (Silver) – Defeat a Malboro

Ultimate Weapon (Gold) – Defeat the Pride and Joy Prototype

Hardened Veteran (Gold) – Complete all chapters on Hard difficulty