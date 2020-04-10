Each weapon in Final Fantasy VII Remake comes with a unique weapon ability that can be learned permanently, and to beat the hardest encounters in the game you’ll need as many as you can master. Thankfully, raising your weapon proficiency and learning these weapon skills isn’t all that difficult to do.

Use the ability in combat to master it in Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Yep, it’s really that simple. At a glance you may think using the weapon in general is how you increase its proficiency, but that’s not quite the case. Say you wanna learn Focused Strike from Tifa’s Sonic Strikers, but you never use it: well, then you won’t permanently learn the ability.

Instead, use the damn ability. It doesn’t take too many uses to max out a weapon’s proficiency meter and to learn the weapon ability, so this won’t be a slog. I learned Barret’s Lifesaver ability after roughly four uses.

Once a skill has been learned you’ll also unlock a Proficiency Bonus for that ability (sans Focus Thrust from Cloud’s Buster Sword). These bonuses make the ability stronger, like adding a stagger affect, and make mastery well worth your time.

You can check your progress at any time from either the Materia & Equipment menu, or the Upgrade Weapons menu. Select the weapon and you’ll see the ability, it’s proficiency progress, and bonus on the right. Once you see the proficiency bar is at 100% and has a yellow check mark you have learned that ability. You can now swap back to whatever weapon you prefer and will keep the ability.