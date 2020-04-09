Square Enix tried something very different with Final Fantasy VII Remake compared to the original by splitting it into multiple parts, which included the first remake entry focusing on an area that was a relatively small part of the original. They also adopted a chapter approach to the game, with the game being split into 18 different chapters that you can play through seamlessly, with only a short loading screen between them. Being able to select specific chapters is a very nice feature that was added into the game as well and this guide will explain how you can access the game’s Chapter Selection feature.

How To Unlock Chapter Selection

The structure of Final Fantasy VII Remake is to where each chapter is typically set in a specific location or few locations, especially earlier on, which often culminates in a difficult boss battle at the end. At the end of each chapter, it will go to one of the few loading screens found in the game and then start the next cutscene with the reveal of the next chapter and its title on the screen. If it wasn’t for this, you really wouldn’t even know the game was split up into chapters.

Where the chapters really come into play is the post-game for Final Fantasy VII Remake though, as beating the game will finally unlock Chapter Selection in the game. This means that you can now pause the game at anytime and scroll down to System and then Chapter Selection.

Within Chapter Selection, you can then select any of the 18 chapters that you want to replay at anytime. On top of that, you can also select to play the chapter as any one of the game’s four difficulties, including the newly unlock Hard Mode. In fact, you can also play the game in Hard Mode in any chapter order you want. You could start with doing Chapter 5 on Hard and then going back and doing Chapter 1 on Hard. It’s entirely up to you.

Chapter Selection also is a big help, as it reveals how many missed music tracks and manuscripts you have per chapter. There are even exclusive manuscripts to Hard Mode, so you’ll definitely have some of those being shown as needed to be gotten when you first get access to Chapter Selection.