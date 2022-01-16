Final Fantasy XIV is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best online experiences in the last decade, offering its players not only the chance to take part in its critically acclaimed storylines but also the ability to customize their characters to their heart’s content, thanks to a wide array of weapons, armor, clothes, skills, cosmetics, and traveling companions. With that said, among the many mounts available in the title, the Unicorn is a fan favorite. Now, to help you get the mount as fast as possible and add the mythological creature to your squad, here’s how to get the Unicorn mount in Final Fantasy XIV.

Final Fantasy XIV – How to Get The Unicorn Mount

In Final Fantasy XIV, the Unicorn is one of the class-exclusive mounts available for players. In this case, the mount is available exclusively for those who complete the Conjurer-exclusive ”Unicorn Power” quest. To trigger the quest, you need to first reach class level 30. After that, you just need to go to the Conjurer’s Guild, on Old Gridania, and talk to Braya, which will then trigger the ”Unicorn Power” quest. To complete the quest you just need to head to the location marked on the map and heal the mare there. Upon healing the mare, return to Braya to complete the quest. Completing the quest will reward you with the Unicorn Whistle, which can be used to unlock the mount.

To recap, here’s what you need to do to get the Unicorn mount in Square Enix’s acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV:

Become a Conjurer.

Reach class level 30.

Talk to Braya in the Conjurer’s Guild.

Go to the location marked on the map.

Heal the injured mare.

Talk to Braya again.

Use the Unicorn Whistle to add the Unicorn to your mount list.

You can play Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam.