Update 9.11 (5.57) has arrived for Final Fantasy XIV Online and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This patch for Final Fantasy XIV Online is available now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 versions of the game today.

The new update comes with a ton of improvements as well as some adjustments to the battle system. A list of known and resolved issues have also been listed for today’s latest patch. It appears the game is making further improvements with all the constant updates.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes below.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 9.11 Patch Notes (5.57)

The following adjustments have been made to Eden’s Promise (Savage):

Two treasure coffers will now always appear. Furthermore, the weekly restriction on rewards obtained from coffers has been removed.

The weekly entrance restriction on all areas of Eden’s Promise (Savage) has been removed.

Players may now proceed directly to any area of Eden’s Promise (Savage).

Players will now receive the power of the Echo.

The Echo will take effect upon entering Eden’s Promise (Savage) raids, increasing players’ maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 10%.

* Unlike other instances, the strength of the Echo will not increase in the event all party members are incapacitated.

The following additions have been made to Duty Roulette: Alliance Raids:

The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach

The following adjustments have been made to the Bozjan southern front:

Field Notes on Dyunbu have been added to the possible rewards for completion of the skirmishes “Brought to Heal” and “No Camping Allowed.”

Treasure chests that appear after freeing hostages during the critical engagement “The Battle of Castrum Lacus Litore” will now yield more forgotten fragments.

The amount of mettle earned for completion of the critical engagement “The Battle of Castrum Lacus Litore” has been increased.

The number of Bozjan clusters required in exchange for the following items from the Resistance quartermaster has been reduced from three to one:

Forgotten Fragment of Clarity

Forgotten Fragment of Contention

Forgotten Fragment of Finesse

Forgotten Fragment of Fortitude

Forgotten Fragment of Divinity

The number of timeworn artifacts received upon completing Delubrum Reginae has been increased from one to three.

* Timeworn artifacts can only be received when undertaking the quest “A New Path of Resistance.”

The Field Record entry of Fran Eruyt has been adjusted.

The weekly limitation on Allagan tomestones of revelation has been increased from 450 to 900.

* The maximum store of 2,000 tomestones has not been changed.

The “Visit Another World Server” option has been added to the subcommand menu on the character selection screen, allowing players to log in on another World.

Please consider this option when having difficulty logging into your Home World, or when it is overly congested. The following restrictions apply when using this option:

A destination World cannot be selected when using this option. A World with available space will be chosen automatically.

Players will log in near the aetheryte of their starting city.

This feature is not available under certain conditions, such as after logging out while undertaking certain duties.

Quest completion can now be confirmed via the Character Profile page of the Lodestone.

The Character Profile page will now list completed quests, including their date of completion.

* Quest history for all characters, including date of completion, will be saved to the Lodestone beginning with the release of Patch 5.5.

* Information under “My Quests” cannot be seen by other users.

The following issues have been addressed:

An issue on the Bozjan southern front wherein the NPC’s that appeared during the duel “Beast of Man” did not display correctly.

An issue in Zadnor wherein the NPC Yamatsumi the Harbinger did not display correctly during certain skirmishes.

An issue in Zadnor wherein the NPC’s that appeared during the duel “Taking the Lyon’s Share” did not display correctly.

An issue when undertaking the duty the Weapon’s Refrain (Ultimate) where players were not incapacitated when touching the edge of the battlefield.

An issue when using the Flower Shower emote wherein the effects did not display when used by female Elezen, female Roegadyn, and Hrothgar under certain conditions.

An issue when riding the deinonychus mount wherein emotes did not function properly when used.

An issue wherein music and sound effects did not play when entering or undertaking certain duties. (PlayStation®5)

Minor text issues have been addressed.

Other various issues have also been addressed.

An issue wherein text in the Field Record entry of Fran Eruyt has not been adjusted.

An issue wherein changing the display language on the game’s launcher causes the client to freeze on a loading screen.

To know more about this update, you can visit the game’s official website. Final Fantasy XIV Online is out now for the PC, PS5 and PS4 systems.