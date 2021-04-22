Update 2.27 has arrived for For Honor, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Despite being several years old, Ubisoft is still chugging along more updates to For Honor. Today’s patch hits all platforms with many improvements and fixes.

The file size on PS4 is 1.7 GB, on Xbox One it’s 2.1 GB and on PC it’s also 2.1 GB. It does not feature any new content, but it should improve your gaming experience.

You can check out the full patch notes for today’s update posted down below.

For Honor Update 2.27 Patch Notes

IMPROVEMENTS

BREACH

Improvement : Decreased Pikemen Health to 37 (from 46)

: Decreased Pikemen Health to 37 (from 46) Improvement : Decreased Pikemen Damage to 8 (from 10)

: Decreased Pikemen Damage to 8 (from 10) Improvement : Decreased Fortifier Health to 80 (from 120)

: Decreased Fortifier Health to 80 (from 120) Improvement : Decreased Fortifier Side Heavy Damage to 24 (from 40)

: Decreased Fortifier Side Heavy Damage to 24 (from 40) Improvement : Decreased Guardian Health to 520 (from 600)

: Decreased Guardian Health to 520 (from 600) Improvement : Decreased Commander Health to 855 (from 950)

: Decreased Commander Health to 855 (from 950) Improvement: Decreased Commander Top Heavy Unblockable Damage to 48 (from 60)

Dev Comments: Following the Core Combat Update from last year we now revised the health and damage values from all different NPCs in Breach. The previous values no longer fell in line with the damage output from Heroes. We know that Pikemen were a source of frustration for many and with their new health values, most Heroes with a Light-Heavy combo will be able to dispatch them quicker with less stamina consumption.

USER INTERFACE

Improved the Dominion scoring widget:

The 1000 points mark is now visible on the gauge to make the Breaking threshold easier to see at a glance

A lock will appear on a team’s gauge when they reached over 1000 hard points as Breaking cannot be reverted anymore

Dev Comments While the previous scoring widget was functional, we wanted to make it easier for players to quickly grasp how close teams are to Breaking, and whether or not a rally is possible by taking a capture zone. Even if these are fairly known rules to most players, we hope it will make the widget more comfortable to use, as well as clarify how the scoring works for newer players.

CUSTOMIZATION

Weapon Set for Wu Lin heroes presented during the Y5S1 Warrior’s Den stream have been added as loot drops (FH-1445)

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Crosshair to never disappear from screen during matches (FH-1450)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Crosshair to never disappear from screen during matches (FH-1450) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused Revenge to stack with other damage buffs (FH-1417)

FIGHTERS

Lawbringer

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Lawbringer’s weapon to be misplaced and appear to be hovering when performing a light attack as part of the Swift Justice Combo (FH-1048)

Tiandi

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Tiandi’s Dragon and Tiger dodge animations to be mixed after performing them many times (FH-1262)

Shaolin

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Shaolin’s Sun Kick Smash animation to stutter after changing Guard direction (FH-1066)

Black Prior

Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Black Prior to be missing Unblockable effect on the shield during their Hawk’s Charge (FH-1458)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Black Prior to be missing Unblockable effect on the shield during their Hawk’s Charge (FH-1458) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Black Prior to have Superior Block effect on their sword

FEATS

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Shaolin’s Blink feat to be allowed to block an attack as the feat is being activated (FH-1107)

UNDER INTERFACE

Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the selection box in Gear parts to become duplicated when scrolling through items (FH-802)

: Fixed an issue that caused the selection box in Gear parts to become duplicated when scrolling through items (FH-802) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the Win Loss ratio value to be different when comparing the old profile with the new one

AUDIO

Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused most of Year 1 DLC and Legacy heroes to not have any “Grunts” noise when dodging (FH-891)

: Fixed an issue that caused most of Year 1 DLC and Legacy heroes to not have any “Grunts” noise when dodging (FH-891) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused some Voice lines and grunts from attacks to be cut off early when connecting with opponent (FH-425)

CUSTOMIZATION

Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Gryphon’s “Rabid Wolf” elite outfit patterns and symbols to not be displayed (FH-1426)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Gryphon’s “Rabid Wolf” elite outfit patterns and symbols to not be displayed (FH-1426) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Berserker’s Asmundar helmet to have physics effect on the front metal part (FH-1382)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Berserker’s Asmundar helmet to have physics effect on the front metal part (FH-1382) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Zhanhu’s Yushi Dafu armor chest to have physics effect on the shin parts (FH-1366)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Zhanhu’s Yushi Dafu armor chest to have physics effect on the shin parts (FH-1366) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Asgard’s Favor mythic outfit Electric Storm idle effect audio to loop instead of playing normally (FH-1355)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Asgard’s Favor mythic outfit Electric Storm idle effect audio to loop instead of playing normally (FH-1355) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Viking Elbow execution camera to not follow character properly (FH-1330)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Viking Elbow execution camera to not follow character properly (FH-1330) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Gryphon symbols and paint patterns to be misaligned with the cape (FH-1328)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Gryphon symbols and paint patterns to be misaligned with the cape (FH-1328) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Gryphon to be missing Legacy Crusader 1 and Legacy Crusader 2 color swatches (FH-1325)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Gryphon to be missing Legacy Crusader 1 and Legacy Crusader 2 color swatches (FH-1325) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Warden’s Gabrielle’s Zenith set to have stretched texture on the right hand (FH-1294)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Warden’s Gabrielle’s Zenith set to have stretched texture on the right hand (FH-1294) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Jiang Jun’s Lu Junyi Chest cape’s trims and upper torso cloth to not be affected by the material or colour (FH-1149)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Jiang Jun’s Lu Junyi Chest cape’s trims and upper torso cloth to not be affected by the material or colour (FH-1149) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Gryphon’s Night Bloom Elite Outfit to be missing from the Customization Menu (FH-1156)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Gryphon’s Night Bloom Elite Outfit to be missing from the Customization Menu (FH-1156) Bug Fix : Fixed an issue that caused the Female Kensei’s Shigehide helm to not apply materials (FH-1045)

: Fixed an issue that caused the Female Kensei’s Shigehide helm to not apply materials (FH-1045) Bug Fix: Fixed an issue that caused the female variant of the Steinunn to not apply the color on the chest piece (FH-1074)

If you want more info on today’s big patch, you can visit the official website now. For Honor is available now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.