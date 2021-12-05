Fortnite Chapter 3 Vault Locations: How to Open Vaults and Collect Gem Fragments

Vaults have been present in multiple Fortnite seasons before, and they’re back yet again in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Several challenges this season involve vaults, such as collecting gem fragments outside Seven Vaults or opening vaults with other players. They contain a ton of great loot and powerful new weapons, but getting inside can be tricky. You won’t be able to open them only your own either, so you’ll have to play duos, trios, or squads to get inside. Here’s where you can find every vault in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 Vault Locations

There are 7 vaults scattered across the map in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, and each of their locations is listed below:

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

Near the river northwest of Camp Cuddle

Southwest of Greasy Grove

On the southeastern coast of the lake west of Coney Crossroads

Northeast of The Daily Bugle

On an island east of Sanctuary

Along the road south of Condo Canyon

You can also see each of the vault’s locations on the map below. They’re spread out fairly evenly across the entire map, so you shouldn’t have to travel too far to find one regardless of your favorite landing spot.

How to Open Vaults in Fortnite

To open a vault, you’ll need the help of other players. All vaults are sealed with a Group Lock that requires two or more people to open. If you have enough people in your squad, all you have to do is stand near the Group Lock until the vault door opens. Vaults open slowly and make a lot of noise, so be on the lookout for other squads attempting to steal your newfound treasure.

Each vault contains several Seven chests, which contain some of the best loot in the game. These are basically just like IO Chests and other rare chests from past seasons. There are a ton of new weapons in Chapter 3, and vaults are a great place to find most of them.

How to Collect Gem Fragments at Seven Vaults

To complete Shanta quests in Chapter 3 Season 1, you’ll need to collect Gem Fragments at various locations around the map. One of the Shanta quests requires you to collect Gem Fragments at Seven Vaults, and it’s a relatively straightforward process.

Gem Fragments are floating blue crystals that can be collected by walking through them. There is one Gem Fragment at each of the vaults, but you only need to collect six of them to complete the quest.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.