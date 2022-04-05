Fortnite: Collect Omni Chips at Sanctuary All Locations

If you’re a veteran of the battle royale, or someone coming in for the first time, Fortnite has never been more exciting. With new gameplay additions and new gameplay types, there is something here for everyone. Even fans of collectibles, you’ll be able to scour the land for Omni Chips, and you’ll be able to upgrade a specific piece of equipment from the Battle Pass.

However, as the world is always out to get you, you may need a little help getting your hands on this item before you get shotgunned down, so follow along with our guide as we detail where to find the Omni Chips in Sanctuary, and how to continue to find even more!

Fortnite – Sanctuary Omni Chip Locations

As you drop off of the Battle Bus and into the world, you’ll want to head to Sanctuary, or somewhere nearby to stock up and gather up a few weapons, just in case someone is waiting to put your search to an end quickly.

Once you do get to Sanctuary, you’ll want to make your way to the three spots located on the map above. You’ll be able to find Omni Chips in three different locations here, with one of them hiding in plain sight, right in the courtyard of the building near the wooden bridge by the north end of Sanctuary. You’ll find another one right above the main entrance to the huge building in the west, and the last you’ll come across in the southwest, under the arch of the buildings here.

Once you get your hands on these, you’ll be able to unlock some unique cosmetic upgrades for your Omni Sword harvesting tool. You’ll be able to shape this to look exactly how you’d like, with the ability to change color, sound, hilts, and even the blades on it, as well! Seeing as Omni Chip locations change each week, you’ll want to make sure that you’re getting your hands on them as quickly as possible, to make sure you can unlock all of the pieces that you want.

With all of the new additions to Fornite, Chapter 3, you’re missing out if you aren’t giving it a try. Thanks to the No-Build mode, new ways to traverse the land, and so much more, Fortnite has never felt or played better.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.