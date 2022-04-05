Fortnite: Collect Omni Chips at Synapse Station All Locations

As you shoot, glide and loot your way to victory in Fortnite, you’ll find a whole spattering of new gameplay additions thrown into the fray. If you haven’t played Fortnite before, or haven’t played in quite some time, you’ll find a whole new selection of things to do inside of the game, and multiple new game modes that can accommodate everyone. One of the newest things added into Chapter 3, Season 2 is the addition of Omni Chips, which will allow you to do some customization on a Battle Pass item.

However, the location of these chips changes each week, so you’ll need to slide, jump and mantle your way to find them as quickly as possible. That’s where we come into play, as we are going to dive in on where to find the Omni Chips in Synapse!

Fortnite – Synapse Omni Chip Locations

As marked on the map above, you’ll be able to find three Omni Chips in Synapse, so you’ll want to make that your priority early in the match. Thankfully, your progress doesn’t get reset if you are eliminated, so you’ll be able to make as many trips here as needed to get your hands on these chips.

You’ll be able to find one on the top of a pipe that’s on the roof of the water treatment plant, located on the lake near the Synapse Station. You’ll find another one by the entrance of the main building in Synapse Station, and the last would be found on a balcony, in the building to the north of the station.

Once you have your hands on all three of these chips, you’ll be able to unlock some unique cosmetics for the Omni Sword harvesting tool, that you’ll unlock as you make your way through the battle pass. As a customizable harvesting tool, you’ll be able to change the color, the sound, and more for this item, and make it look as unique as you’d like. You’ll also be able to color code it to your current gear, to make sure that everything matches up properly.

If you haven’t dived into the new content that Season 3 of Fortnite has to offer, there has never been a better time to do so. With the addition of the No Build mode, you’ll be able to showcase your Battle Royale skills without having to worry about somebody erecting a full skyscraper in front of you, and killing you from the top, so you can enjoy the game in a much more tense atmosphere.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.