Fortnite Heavy Sniper Locations: How to Damage Opponent’s Vehicle With Heavy Sniper

While building, shooting, and running around on the large map that Fortnite has to offer, you’ll also be able to take part in different quests that will net you huge XP Bonuses towards your Battle Pass. Thankfully, these don’t get stale, because Epic Games adds new challenges to complete every week, making sure that you’re honing not only your combat skills but your exploration and mobility, as well.

But, when it comes to quests like this one, however, you may be confused as to what you need to do. There are plenty of weapons in the game, so where do you get your hands on a Heavy Sniper Rifle that you can use to inflict damage not only onto people but onto their vehicles? Follow along as we dive into this one, and give you the best tips that we’ve got in regards to getting this challenge ticked off, and some extra XP in your pocket!

Fortnite – Heavy Sniper Damage On Vehicles

As you start up your match, you’ll want to drop into a location that has a lot of vehicles and a lot of buildings, like Tilted Towers or The Daily Bugle. The reason that you’ll want to do this, is because you’ll be able to commandeer one of these vehicles to start breaking down the buildings, as there are a lot of Loot Chests inside that will break open once the walls collapse.

You won’t be able to find the Heavy Sniper Rifle as a floor drop, so you’ll need to depend on the luck of the draw when it comes to the Loot Chests and what is inside of them, so taking down buildings will be the fastest way to do this. Once you have broken enough Loot Chests open, you’ll want to search for the Heavy Sniper Rifle. Now that you have one, you’ll just need to wait it out until you come across a player driving a vehicle.

The thing that is nice about this quest, is it doesn’t matter what type of vehicle. Be it something like a typical car or a tank, you’ll just want to unload enough rounds into the side of the vehicle until you complete this challenge. You’ll find plenty of vehicles spread through the map and plenty of players that are looking to take control of them, so after getting your hands on the weapon, it’s just kind of a waiting game.

Thankfully, after you complete this quest, you’ll gain quite a bit of XP, so it’s worth the time and effort to do this. Otherwise, if you don’t want to demolish the buildings, you could wait until you come across someone using the weapon and exterminate them, grabbing their guns, ammo, and consumables afterward. The Heavy Sniper Rifle is a very powerful gun, but if you come across someone that isn’t experienced with the gun, you may be able to take them out quickly.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.