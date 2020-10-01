Fortnite – How to Defeat Wolverine

Wolverine has finally arrived in Fortnite, hiding out in Weeping Woods waiting for a fight. If you manage to defeat Wolverine, you’ll unlock the Wolverine skin as long as you have the Season 4 Battle Pass. It’s a tough fight, especially with dozens of players rushing to find him and take him down, but the reward is more than worth it. It may be worth waiting until more people complete the challenge and the hype dies down before attempting to defeat Wolverine. Other players will only make the challenge harder. Here’s how to defeat Wolverine in Fortnite.

Where to Find Wolverine

Wolverine can be found in Weeping Woods. There isn’t a set spawn location, so you’ll have to look around until you spot him roaming around. He can sometimes appear around Slurpy Swamp as well, so be sure to expand your search radius if you can’t find him at first.

Unlike Iron Man or Doctor Doom, Wolverine can be incredibly hard to find because there’s not a predetermined location where he spawns. Other players will be flocking to that section of the map, so watch out for enemies as your search for Wolverine. It may be best to hold off for a while so you’ll have to deal with less people.

How to Defeat Wolverine

Finding him is only half the battle. Taking down Wolverine can be very tough, especially if you’re alone. To defeat Wolverine, keep as much distance between you and him as possible. His claws are remarkably sharp and deal lots of damage, so don’t let him reach you. Get on top of a building if you can, or build a structure to protect yourself if you’re in the middle of the woods.

Use a long range weapon like an assault rifle or sniper rifle to increase your chances of victory. A shotgun or SMG will work too if you’re feeling brave, but you’ll have to watch out for Wolverine’s claws if you get too close. Wolverine has a lot of health, some players have reported that he has about 600 HP, so the fight won’t be over quickly.

Once you defeat Wolverine, you’ll unlock the Wolverine skin. You can find it in your Locker after the match is over. Check out our Wolverine challenges guide if you’re still working on the other Wolverine challenges this season.

- This article was updated on:October 1st, 2020