Fortnite – How to Get Wolverine – All Challenges Guide

Wolverine has been added to Fortnite alongside several other Marvel heroes, but there are a few steps to unlocking him. Unlike Iron Man, Storm, and Thor, Wolverine is not unlocked by levelling up the Season 4 Battle Pass. Instead, there is a set of Wolverine challenges that will be released throughout Season 4 that will eventually let you unlock him, similar to Deadpool. There are 16 total rewards for the Wolverine challenges, but not every challenge is available right now. They’ll be released weekly, and you cannot get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite until October 1. In the meantime, here are all the Wolverine challenges in Fortnite.

How to Get Wolverine in Fortnite

To get Wolverine in Fortnite, you must first purchase the Season 4 Battle Pass. This will unlock the Wolverine challenges for you, and you need to complete a certain amount to unlock him. You can find the weekly Wolverine challenges in the Battle Pass tab of the main menu. Just click on the monitor in the top right corner of the screen next to the Battle Pass monitor. This will bring up a list of all 16 Wolverine challenges, but most of them will be locked for now. The available challenges will also be on the challenge map screen in the Wolverine Challenges section.

All Wolverine Challenges and How to Complete Them

These are all the Wolverine challenges and rewards that have been released so far.

Investigate the Mysterious Claw Marks (Berserker Barrage! spray)

(Berserker Barrage! spray) Find the Loading Screen Picture at a Quinjet Patrol Site (Adamantium Slash loading screen)

(Adamantium Slash loading screen) Find Wolverine’s Trophy in Dirty Docks (Wolverine’s Trophy back bling)

(Wolverine’s Trophy back bling) Launch off all Sentinel Hands without touching the ground (Ferocious weapon wrap)

(Ferocious weapon wrap) Locate a Trask Transport Truck (Wolverine Vol.2 #145 MCG Glider style)

(Wolverine Vol.2 #145 MCG Glider style) Defeat Wolverine (Wolverine)

We’ll update this list as more Wolverine challenges become available.

There are several Wolverine items available in Fortnite, and each of them is obtained by completing the associated challenges. The hero himself is unlocked with the sixth weekly challenge, and you can get the Classic Wolverine style by completing challenges too. There are even more items up for grabs if you’re willing to put in the work, like gliders and weapon wraps.

- This article was updated on:October 1st, 2020