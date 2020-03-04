Fortnite – Deadpool Challenges Guide Week 3 and 4 – Katanas Back Bling

The week 3 and week 4 Deadpool challenges have leaked early, courtesy of reputable Fortnite leaker FireMonkey. Although the first two weeks have had incredibly easy challenges, these challenges seem to get even easier with week 3 and 4. Thankfully, these next two weeks will actually feature the first significant set of rewards, netting players the Deadpool spray and Deadpool back bling. The full skin isn’t available quite yet, but we’re getting there.

Deadpool Week 3 Challenges

Week 3 features a very easy set of challenges, but unlike weeks 1 and 2, it looks like it’ll actually require players to drop into a battle royale match. Previous weeks could be completed without playing a match, so the stakes are being raised this week. These are the week 3 Deadpool challenges.

Find Deadpool’s toilet plunger (1)

Destroy toilets (3)

Deadpool’s plunger will most likely be found somewhere in his hideout, which is conveniently located in a bathroom. Destroying the toilets, on the other hand, will probably require a trip on the Battle Bus. Toilets can be found everywhere on the map, though, so you shouldn’t have to look too hard. Completing the week 3 challenges will reward you with the Ride the Corn spray.

Deadpool Week 4 Challenges

Week 4’s challenges will take a little bit longer to complete, but the reward is more than worth the effort. Like week 3, you’ll have to drop into a match to complete these challenges, actually getting involved in some firefights. These are the week 4 Deadpool challenges.

Find Deadpool’s Katanas (2)

Deal damage to opponent’s structures (10,000)

The location of the Katanas are currently unknown, but finding them will earn you the Katanas back bling, letting you take Deadpool’s swords into a match. From there, deal 10,000 damage to enemy structures to complete the challenges. You only have to complete one of the two challenges to get the back bling, and it’s likely that finding the katanas will be the easier option.

After wrapping up your Deadpool challenges, be sure to catch up on your Brutus’ Briefing challenges if you missed out, or get a head start on your TNTina’s Trial challenges while they’re still new.