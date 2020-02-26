Fortnite – Brutus’ Briefing Challenge Guide – Unlock Ghost or Shadow Style

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has brought back weekly challenges, providing players with new tasks each week to work their way toward cool new skins. Currently, there are two sets of weekly challenges available: Deadpool challenges and Brutus’ Briefing challenges. Deadpool challenges are centered around the Merc with a Mouth, and completing enough of them will let you earn the Deadpool skin, while Brutus’ Briefing challenges let you choose between the Ghost or Shadow style for the Brutus skin, which is unlocked at Battle Pass Level 20.

To find these challenges, navigate to the Battle Pass tab of the main menu. Select the Challenge Table and Brutus’ Briefing should be the first thing to appear. These are all the challenges needed to unlock either the Ghost or Shadow style for Brutus.

Brutus’ Briefing Week 1 Challenges

There are a few challenges to complete during week 1, but none of them are too difficult to complete.

Land at Lockie’s Lighthouse, Apres Ski, and Mount Kay (3)

Search Chests at The Grotto or The Shark (7)

Deal damage to Henchmen (2,000)

Open doors locked by an ID Scanner in different matches (3)

Be crouched within 20m of unaware Henchmen for a total of 10 seconds (10)

Search Ammo Boxes in a single match (7)

Disguise yourself inside a Phone Booth in different matches (3)

Throw different shield items or healing items (3)

Eliminate players while having a total of 100 health and shield or more (5)

Damage players using 2 different weapons within 10 seconds (1)

Brutus’ Briefing Week 2 Challenges

These challenges won’t officially become available until the latest update drops on February 27, but we already know what they are thanks to a leak from FortTory on Twitter.

Find SHADOW Safe Houses (1)

Hide in Secret Passages in different matches (3)

Eliminate players using a Shotgun (3)

Carry a Knocked opponent 50m (50)

Deal damage to players from below (250)

Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner (3)

Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches (3)

Eliminate players at Craggy Cliffes or Weeping Woods (3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to players while in the air (200)

Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, and 300 metal (3)

How to Unlock Ghost or Shadow Style for Brutus

Keep in mind that you don’t have to do every challenge listed above. You only need to complete 18 Brutus’ Briefing challenges in order to get the styles. After reaching Level 20 of the Battle Pass and finishing the necessary challenges, select Brutus in the Agents menu and you’ll be given a choice.

Choosing Shadow or Ghost will declassify the final mission you need to do to earn the style, but you can only choose one. Give it some thought and choose wisely. It’s a permanent choice, and you’ll be locked out of the other style for good. You’ll also have to make the same choice for the other agents later in the Season as well.