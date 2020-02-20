Fortnite is no stranger to popular culture crossovers, and Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth, is the latest character to be added to Epic Games’ popular battle royale. Unlike other Fortnite Marvel crossovers like The Avengers, there isn’t a special Limited Time Mode or anything for Deadpool. The process of unlocking the Deadpool skin in Fortnite will take a while, and it’s not something you can simply buy in the store with V-Bucks.

This is how to get Deadpool in Fortnite.

How to Get Deadpool in Fortnite

To get Deadpool in Fortnite, you’re going to have to complete a series of challenges. Only the first few are in the game at the time of writing, so you won’t be able to get your hands on the skin as soon as the Chapter 2 Season 2 update drops. A list of challenges can be found in Deadpool’s secret lair, which can be accessed in the Battle Pass menu. There’s a spinning vent on the right side of the screen with a blue icon above it. Select that vent to get where you need to go.

Once inside, select the computer on the right side of the screen to see the weekly challenges. We’ve compiled a list of all the challenges currently available below, and we’ll update this article as more challenges are released.

Week 1 Deadpool Challenges

The first weekly Deadpool challenges are very simple. To kick everything off, you’ll need to find Deadpool’s Letter to Epic Games, which can be found in the same location as the computer you view the challenges on. Amidst the trash on the floor is a small letter branded with Deadpool’s insignia on it. Select this letter to see what the Merc with a Mouth has to say to Epic Games and complete the first weekly challenge.

After reading the letter, you only have one challenge left this week, and it’s incredibly easy. All you have to do is drop into a match of Fortnite without thanking the bus driver. That’s right, this week, all you have to do is be especially rude to someone just doing their job. You don’t even have to play the entire match, the challenge completes as soon ass you jump out of the Battle Bus.

Week 2 Challenges

The week 2 Deadpool challenges are currently unavailable, but we’ll update this article accordingly next week.