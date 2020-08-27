Fortnite Wolverine Challenge – Mysterious Claw Marks Location

Season 4 of Fortnite is finally here, bringing the Marvel universe to the game and letting you earn all sorts of superhero-themed skins. The Season 4 Battle Pass includes characters from all corners of Marvel comics, from the X-Men to the Avengers, but one popular hero in particular has a few roadblocks you need to overcome before you can unlock him. Just like Deadpool, Wolverine has his own set of challenges that will be released every week. You won’t be able to get the full Wolverine skin in Fortnite just yet, but completing the first challenge by finding claw marks in Weeping Woods will unlock a spray that you can use in the meantime.

Fortnite Claw Marks Location

All three claw marks are located in Weeping Woods. While you can find them in a standard battle royale match, we recommend dropping into a Team Rumble match so you can knock them all out in one go without having to worry about being eliminated. You don’t have to press a button to interact with them. All you need to do is get close enough and look at them for the challenge to register.

The first claw mark is located in the watchtower just near the bend in the river. You should be able to see it while dropping in, but it’s not too hard to spot if you’re already on the ground. Just make your way to the room at the top and the claw marks will be on the fridge.

The second claw marks are located on the wooden bridge to the east of the watchtower. It’s right on the river, so follow the water if you can’t find it. The claw marks are at the south side of the bridge on a wooden post.

The final set of claw marks is located on the giant lodge near the river on the north side of Weeping Woods. Head northeast from the bridge and you should come to the right place. These claw marks can be a bit tricky to find. Circle the building until you find a way under the deck. The claw marks will be on the wall near some bushes.

After finding all three claw marks in Weeping Woods, you’ll unlock the Berserker Barrage! spray featuring Wolverine and his signature claws. More Wolverine challenges will be unlocked throughout the season, eventually letting you dress up as the hero himself.

- This article was updated on:August 27th, 2020