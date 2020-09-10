Fortnite – Where to Find Wolverine’s Trophy in Dirty Docks

The latest Wolverine challenge is here in Fortnite, and this week you need to find Wolverine’s Trophy at Dirty Docks. This is one of the easier Wolverine challenges as, like last week, there is only one thing you need to find. Completing this challenge rewards you with the Wolverine’s Trophy back bling, a severed Sentinel head with claw marks etched into it. Here’s where to find Wolverine’s Trophy in Fortnite.

Where to Find Wolverine’s Trophy in Fortnite

Wolverine’s Trophy is located in a building at the southern point of Dirty Docks. The trophy can be found on a shelf inside a closet. Simply interact with the item to complete the challenge. The exact location is marked on the map below.

You should be able to see the building as you drop in. It’s the only building on the southernmost pier of Dirty Docks.

The Sentinel head you’re looking for is on a shelf in the corner of a room on the first floor of the building. The room looks like a closet and has a chest inside, so follow the chest noise to find it. Wolverine’s Trophy is tucked away in a corner on the bottom shelf.

After picking up the Sentinel head, you’ll complete the challenge and unlock the back bling. You’ll equip it for the rest of the match after picking it up, but your back bling will return to normal after it’s over. You can either back out or finish the match. The back bling will remain unlocked either way.

How to Unlock Activated Style

The Wolverine’s Trophy back bling has an unlockable style called Activated, but the game doesn’t tell you how to unlock it. To unlock the Activated style, you have to visit the Sentinel Graveyard. There’s a Sentinel there missing its head, and if you jump near the exposed wires, your Sentinel head will spring to life. This unlocks the secret Activated style.