Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 Challenges Guide

The Nexus War rages on, and we’ve finally reached Week 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4. As the battle against Galactus heats up, more Marvel heroes and locations are showing up on the island, and this week’s challenges require you to master an all-new ability: Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave. Other than that, the Season 4 Week 6 challenges are fairly straightforward. All you have to do is search chests, consume certain items, or get eliminations at the right places. Wolverine is also finally available this week if you can defeat him at Weeping Woods or Slurpy Swamp. Here’s how to finish all Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 challenges.

Search Chests at Weeping Woods

This challenge is very easy. All you have to do is search 7 chests at Weeping Woods. You don’t even have to do them all in one match, just search 7 chests total in Weeping Woods at some point and you’ll earn 25,000 XP. Check out the video below for all Weeping Woods chest locations.

Eliminations at Misty Meadows

This challenge is incredibly easy. You only have to get 3 eliminations at Misty Meadows. That’s 3 eliminations in total, so you don’t have to kill three players in one match. Everyone will be dropping there to complete the challenge too, so you shouldn’t have any trouble finding anyone. Just drop in, find a weapon, and score a few kills to snag 25,000 XP.

Collect Stone from Coral Castle

For this challenge, all you have to do is collect 300 Stone from Coral Castle. Coral Castle is full of Stone, so just start harvesting pretty much anything and you’ll earn 25,000 XP. The walls of the castle and the statues in front are great ways to get Stone. You can also easily do this in Team Rumble if you don’t want to worry about getting killed.

Consume a Legendary Fish

Consuming a legendary fish can be a bit tricky. Catching a legendary fish is easier with a pro fishing rod, which can be obtained by upgarding a standard fishing rod. Land at Craggy Cliffs. There are tons of fishing rods there and you’ll have a decent chance of finding a pro fishing rod. Find a pro rod or upgrade your normal rod, find a fishing spot, and catch and consume a legendary (orange rarity) fish to earn an easy 25,000 XP. Check out the video below for more information.

Consume Foraged Items at Holly Hedges

This challenge is fairly simple. All you have to do is consume 10 foraged items at Holly Hedges. Anything you can consume on the ground counts as a foraged item. Eat the slices of cake near the big birthday cake in the center of town, and then head inside buildings and search containers for fruit. Finishing this challenge rewards 25,000 XP. Check the video below for Holly Hedges foraged items locations.

Ride a Zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks

There’s only one zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks, and you’re going to have to ride it all the way there. This can be tricky because tons of players will be crowding the zipline attempting to complete the challenge, so it might be worth it to wait until more people finish it before you try it. The zipline is in the northeast corner of Retail Row. It’s attached to the transmission towers, and you’ll have to follow the ziplines all the way to Steamy Stacks. Upon completion, you’ll earn 25,000 XP. Check out the video below for the exact location.

Deal Damage after Knocking an Opponent Back with Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave

This is the hardest challenge this week, but it’s definitely still manageable. Yo uhave to deal 1,000 damage after knocking someone back with Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave. Finding the Kinetic Shockwave is the hardest part, but just load up Marvel Standoff and look for the item. The Marvel powers are marked with icons on your map, so look for the Black Panther icon and grab the Kinetic Shockwave. The Kinetic Shockwave is a burst that knocks opponents away from you, and this challenge requires you to deal 1,000 damage after successfully knocking someone back with it. Finishing the challenge rewards 50,000 XP. Check out the video below to see how it works.

Once you’ve finished your weekly Fortnite challenges, check out our Wolverine Challenge guide to catch up on any you may have missed. Also, be sure to check out our other Fortnite challenges guides to wrap up any challenges you’re having trouble with.