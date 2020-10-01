Fortnite – Where to Consume a Legendary Fish

Where do you find a legendary fish in Fortnite? If you have the Battle Pass, then you may have noticed that one of the Season 4 Week 6 challenges requires you to consume a legendary fish. If you’re not familiar with Fortnite fishing, then you might not know where to find these rare fish, but they’re actually much easier to find than you may think. Getting your hands on a legendary fish is a bit more complicated than finding any old fish, however, but it’s a breeze if you know where to look. Here’s how to find and consume a legendary fish in Fortnite.

How to Consume a Legendary Fish in Fortnite

Legendary fish can be found all over the Fortnite map. They can be caught with a normal fishing rod, although a pro fishing rod will increase your chances of catching one. Any fish that is of orange rarity counts as a legendary fish. If you find a fishing spot and just keep casting, you’ll land one eventually.

The best and easiest place to find a legendary fish is Craggy Cliffs. There are more than enough fishing rods scattered throughout the town, and there’s even an Upgrade Station nearby to transform your standard rod into a pro fishing rod. There are ample fishing spots along the coast to the north. Just keep casting your line until you land a legendary fish. You can complete this challenge in Team Rumble so you don’t have to worry about getting eliminated. All you need to do is find and consume 1 legendary fish to complete the challenge and earn 25,000 XP

When you’re finished fishing, check out our Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 Challenges Guide to wrap up any challenges you may be missing this week. Most of the challenges this week are fairly straightforward, but a few can be pretty tricky. There are also the Wolverine challenges, including defeating Wolverine to unlock the Wolverine skin.