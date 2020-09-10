Chapter 2 Season 4 is underway in Fortnite, bringing all sorts of Marvel heroes to the island to battle the evil Galactus. The Nexus War is heating up during Week 3, as Galactus grows ever closer to the island. New Marvel heroes are showing up all the time, and new locations like Stark Industries are popping up now. A new week in Fortnite brings a new set of challenges, bringing you one step closer to unlocking Iron Man at Battle Pass level 100 or unlocking Wolverine through challenges.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 3 Challenges

Here is every Season 4 Week 3 challenge in Fortnite.

Search Chests at Steamy Stacks (7)

(7) Eliminations at Retail Row (3)

(3) Collect Wood from Weeping Woods (500)

(500) Visit Panther’s Prowl (1)

(1) Deal damage with exploding Gas Pumps or Gas Cans (250)

(250) Place Fire Traps (3)

(3) Eliminate Iron Man at Stark Industries (3)

(3) Deal damage to opponents at Misty Meadows (500)

Completing every Season 4 Week 3 challenge will net you 225,000 Battle Pass XP. Each challenge rewards 25,000 XP except for the Iron Man one, which grants 50,000 XP because it’s a team challenge. These challenges are some of the easiest seen all season, although taking down Iron Man could be fairly challenging. Earlier this season, defeating Doctor Doom was a required challenge, so it’s likely that the battle with Tony Stark will be somewhat similar. Completing a total of 10 challenges from Week 3 and Week 4 will unlock a new style for Storm, so get as many done as you can this week.

The latest Fortnite update is available now, so get out there and start working on your weekly challenges.