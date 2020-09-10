Fortnite Update 2.85 Patch Notes (v14.10)

Fortnite update 2.85 (v14.10) is now live, bringing new Marvel-themed locations and items to the battle royale island. The Nexus War heats up as the Avengers ramp up their presence on the island, and the evil Galactus continues his advances. Several new weapons are now available with this patch, and you can take part in an all-new LTM called Marvel Knockout that lets you use superpowers to defeat your foes. Here is the full list of patch notes for Fortnite update 2.85 (v14.10).

Fortnite Update v14.10 Patch Notes

General Fixed Setting to disable Licensed Audio for Radio not working when outside a vehicle.

Battle Royale Fixed an issue where using Silver Surfer’s Board on PS4 or Nintendo Switch sometimes causing crash. Fixed an issue with Glider audio from opponents sometimes being missing. Fixed being unable to consume or throw fish while in passenger seat. Addressed an issue where using Bifrost Glow Contrail in a match causes FPS drop. Fixed an issue with Supply Drops not disappearing after being opened.

Creative Fixed an issue where multiselect copying objects that are scaled down can revert them to the original size.

Explore Stark Industries Genius. Billionaire. Philanthropist. Tony Stark’s confidence is only matched by his technology and business savvy. The center of much super activity, the high-tech Stark Industries is now on the map. Explore this esteemed complex to gather loot and maybe even meet a Hero (or Villain)…

Unleash More Hero Powers The Stark Industries Update assembles even more powers to add to your arsenal. Summon a blow to your targeted location with Thor’s Mjolnir Strike, fire energy blasts and boost into the sky with Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets, and more.

The Forces of Galactus Descend Drawing nearer to the Island, Galactus now has his own enemy Drones roaming the battlefield. These Gatherer Drones are designed for collecting loot, but they’re also loot themselves: upon defeat, they’ll deactivate and turn into their weapon form. Deactivated Gatherers are highly unstable, so they’ll explode if you don’t pick them up quickly!

Enter the Knockout The Nexus War intensifies in the Stark Industries Update, introducing a new mode to showcase your abilities. Join other players in the upcoming Marvel Knockout, a spin on Operation: Knockout that sees your team utilize super powers to be the best team on the tournament bracket.



The update is available now across all platforms, and this patch weighs in at about 3.4 GB on PS4. More information about the above fixes listed above can be found on the Fortnite Trello board. The update is a bit larger on PC than it is on consoles.