Fortnite – Trask Transport Truck Location – Wolverine Challenge Guide

The Week 5 Wolverine Challenge for Fortnite asks you to locate a Trask Transport truck, but where is the truck located? It’s not a named location on the map, but the Trask Transport truck has actually been on the Fortnite map for most of Season 4. You’ve probably even walked by it in a few of your matches. Like most of the Marvel locations and items added during this season, the truck is on an elevated piece of land that looks very out of place on the battle royale island. Here’s where to find the Trask Transport truck for the Week 5 Wolverine Challenge in Fortnite.

Fortnite Trask Transport Truck Location

The Trask Transport truck is located northeast of Coral Castle on an elevated piece of land similar to Stark Industries. It’s not nearly as large as the Upstate New York area added earlier this season, but it still sticks out like a sore thumb. If you’re having trouble finding it, it’s located in the C1 section of the map. You can also check out the map below for a specific location.

To complete the challenge, all you have to do is walk up to the Trask Transport truck. Once you get close enough, you’ll be notified that you’ve completed the challenge. Your reward is the Wolverine Vol. 2 #145 style for The MCG glider, which is unlocked at Level 6 of the Battle Pass. You probably already have that by now though. There’s an orange XP Token inside the back of the truck, so be sure to jump inside before you leave.

This challenge shouldn’t take you too long to complete, so you can spend more time working on the other Week 5 challenges like making a Stark Robot dance. You can also catch up on any Wolverine Challenges you may have missed, like finding Wolverine’s Trophy or finding the mysterious claw marks in Weeping Woods. This weekend is also full of Fortnite events for you to take part it, from the live BTS Dynamite music video premiere at the Party Royale Main Stage to the Llama-Rama Rocket League crossover event.