How to Watch the BTS “Dynamite” Music Video in Fortnite

BTS is coming to Fortnite and you don’t want to miss it. Later this week, the world premiere of the music video for BTS’ single “Dynamite” will take place on the Party Royale main stage. Not only that, but all-new emotes choreographed by BTS themselves will be available in the Item Shop to commemorate the event. Like most Party Royale events, the BTS Dynamite premiere will only be available for a limited time. If you miss the main event, there will only one additional replay, so don’t miss it live when it happens. Here’s everything you need to know about the BTS Dynamite event in Fortnite.

How to Watch the BTS Dynamite Event in Fortnite

To watch the BTS event in Fortnite, all you have to do is jump into Party Royale on September 25 at 8 PM ET. If you’ve never been to a live Fortnite event before, then just follow these steps from Epic Games themselves below.

In the Lobby screen, press the “Change” box located in the bottom-right corner. Modes will appear on-screen. Select the “Party Royale” mode tile then press “Accept.” After pressing “Accept, you’ll return to the Lobby screen. Just press “Play” to start! Head to the Main Stage and wait for the event to start. Use the map button while in Party Royale to see where you are and the location of the Main Stage.

If you can’t find the Main Stage, look for the ice cream shop called “SOFDEEZ.” It’s near The Plaza where you first spawn in after selecting Party Royale. Follow the road to the right of the ice cream shop. You’ll see a disco ball sign along the way if you’re heading in the right direction. Cross the bridge and you should see the Main Stage where the event will take place. If you get lost, it’s on the east coast of the island near the center.

The BTS “Dynamite” music video premiere in Fortnite will take place on Friday, September 23 at 8 PM ET. If you don’t know what time that is in your time zone, we’ve listed the correct times for multiple regions below.

Friday, September 25

5:00 PM PT

7:00 PM CT

8:00 PM ET

Saturday, September 26

1:00 AM UK

2:00 AM CEST

9:00 AM KST

9:00 AM JST

10:00 AM AEST

If you miss the event, it will be rebroadcasted the morning after the premiere. If you can’t make the first premiere, jump into Party Royale on Saturday, September 26 at 8 AM ET to catch the rebroadcast. We’ve converted the time for the rebroadcast for several different regions below.

Saturday, September 26

5:00 AM PT

7:00 AM CT

8:00 AM ET

Sunday, September 27

1:00 PM UK

2:00 PM CEST

9:00 PM KST

9:00 PM JST

10:00 PM AEST

Starting Tuesday, September 22 at 10 AM ET, a Fortnite Creative map will be available that recreates the world of the original Dynamite music video. This map is created by Fortnite community members YU7A, TreyJTH, and SundayCW. You can freely explore the map and complete challenges and minigames. Use island code 0272-4337-3889 to jump in. If you’ve never played a Fortnite Creative map, check out these official instructions to learn how to play.

How to Get the BTS Emotes in Fortnite

The Dynamite music video premiere isn’t the only BTS content coming to Fortnite this week. Two new emotes choreographed by BTS will be available in the item shop starting on Wednesday, September 23 at 8 PM ET, a full two days before the Party Royale event. Pick up the emotes before the event and show your dedication to the BTS Army by using them during the premiere at the Party Royale Main Stage. After purchasing the emotes, head to your in-game locker to equip them.