Fortnite – How to Get Raise the Cup Emote

Epic has announced a new tournament to wrap up Chapter 2 Season 3, and players can compete for the chance to earn the Raise the Cup emote for free. Not everybody who enters the tournament will receive the emote, but those who place the highest will be able to get the Raise the Cup emote early before it hits the item shop at a future date. This tournament has no cash prizes or rewards. The only thing up for grabs is the emote. If you don’t do well enough in the tournament to earn the emote, you can always get it later when it is released for everyone.

How to Get the Raise the Cup Emote in Fortnite

To get the Raise the Cup emote in Fortnite, you must place high enough in the Raise the Cup Tournament. The tournament takes place on August 18 and is open to players from all regions. To be eligible for entry, you must be ranked in the Open League or higher. When it’s time to compete, you’ll play up to 10 matches over the course of 3 hours. If you place high enough in your respective region, you’ll earn the emote. You can check out how high you need to place below.

EU – 1st-1000th place

– 1st-1000th place NA East – 1st-625th place

– 1st-625th place NA West – 1st-250th place

– 1st-250th place Brazil – 1st-250th place

– 1st-250th place Asia – 1st-125th place

– 1st-125th place Oceania – 1st-125th place

– 1st-125th place Middle East – 1st-125th place

If you’re one of the winning players, you’ll receive the Raise the Cup emote at the conclusion of the tournament.

Fortnite Raise the Cup Tournament Scoring System

You don’t have to win matches to score, but getting a Victory Royale definitely helps. This is the scoring system for the tournament. You have to place 20th or better to earn any points for your placement, but you still get 2 points for every Elimination even if you don’t end up in the top 20.

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 24 points

3rd: 21 points

4th: 19 points

5th: 17 points

6th: 15 points

7th: 14 points

8th: 13 points

9th: 12 points

10th: 11 points

11th: 10 points

12th: 9 points

13th: 8 points

14th: 7 points

15th: 6 points

16th: 5 points

17th: 4 points

18th: 3 points

19th: 2 points

20th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 2 points

For more details on the Raise the Cup Tournament in Fortnite, check out Epic’s official rules.