Fortnite – How to Get Raise the Cup Emote

Epic has announced a new tournament to wrap up Chapter 2 Season 3, and players can compete for the chance to earn the Raise the Cup emote for free. Not everybody who enters the tournament will receive the emote, but those who place the highest will be able to get the Raise the Cup emote early before it hits the item shop at a future date. This tournament has no cash prizes or rewards. The only thing up for grabs is the emote. If you don’t do well enough in the tournament to earn the emote, you can always get it later when it is released for everyone.
How to Get the Raise the Cup Emote in Fortnite
To get the Raise the Cup emote in Fortnite, you must place high enough in the Raise the Cup Tournament. The tournament takes place on August 18 and is open to players from all regions. To be eligible for entry, you must be ranked in the Open League or higher. When it’s time to compete, you’ll play up to 10 matches over the course of 3 hours. If you place high enough in your respective region, you’ll earn the emote. You can check out how high you need to place below.
- EU – 1st-1000th place
- NA East – 1st-625th place
- NA West – 1st-250th place
- Brazil – 1st-250th place
- Asia – 1st-125th place
- Oceania – 1st-125th place
- Middle East – 1st-125th place
If you’re one of the winning players, you’ll receive the Raise the Cup emote at the conclusion of the tournament.
Fortnite Raise the Cup Tournament Scoring System
You don’t have to win matches to score, but getting a Victory Royale definitely helps. This is the scoring system for the tournament. You have to place 20th or better to earn any points for your placement, but you still get 2 points for every Elimination even if you don’t end up in the top 20.
Victory Royale: 30 points
2nd: 24 points
3rd: 21 points
4th: 19 points
5th: 17 points
6th: 15 points
7th: 14 points
8th: 13 points
9th: 12 points
10th: 11 points
11th: 10 points
12th: 9 points
13th: 8 points
14th: 7 points
15th: 6 points
16th: 5 points
17th: 4 points
18th: 3 points
19th: 2 points
20th: 1 point
Each Elimination: 2 points
For more details on the Raise the Cup Tournament in Fortnite, check out Epic’s official rules.