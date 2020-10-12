Daredevil is coming to Fortnite, but you’ll have to jump through a few hoops if you want to get the Man Without Fear before everyone else. Just like the Tart Tycoon skin and Raise the Cup emote, Daredevil is locked behind a tournament if you want to get him as soon as possible. You and a team of friends will have to squad up and face off against other Marvel fans and do well enough to place highly if you want to get your hands on this skin. Here’s how to get Daredevil in Fortnite.

How to Get Daredevil in Fortnite

To get Daredevil in Fortnite, you must enter the Marvel Knockout Cup, which begins on Wednesday, October 14. If you are one of the top teams in your region once the tournament comes to a close, you’ll receive the Daredevil skin free before it releases for everyone else in the item shop.

The Daredevil Cup is only the first part of the entire Marvel Knockout Cup, which is slated to have four unique cups centered around different Marvel heroes. The Daredevil Cup pits players against one another in the Marvel Knockout Cup for a chance to earn the skin, but the team that emerges victorious in the Marvel Knockout Super Series that follows all four cups will walk away with one million dollars.

The remaining cups will be scheduled for November, but Epic Games will announce specific dates starting at the beginning of next month. Even if you don’t win, there are still rewards to earn. Any player who participates in all four cups will receive the exclusive Nexus War Glider. If you don’t win the Daredevil skin in the Daredevil cup, then you can purchase the skin when it releases later in the item shop for everyone. The official price has yet to be announced, but previous Marvel skins have been priced around 2,000 V-Bucks.

The Marvel Knockout Cup is scheduled to begin in Fortnite on Wednesday, October 14. For more information regarding the tournament, check out the official Marvel Knockout Cup rules.