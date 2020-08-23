Fortnite – How to Get the Tart Tycoon Apple Skin

To commemorate their recently begun legal battle with Apple, Epic Games is hosting a Fortnite tournament called the Free Fortnite Cup that will reward winners with anti-Apple skins and other items from their Nineteen Eighty-Fortnite short that premiered earlier this month. While it’s a bit absurd that a legal battle between two gigantic corporations has been turned into an in-game event, there are still prizes and bragging rights to compete for even if you don’t care about the related lawsuit. The Tart Tycoon skin can be earned by competing in the Free Fortnite Cup, but you have to meet certain criteria to earn it.

How to Get the Tart Tycoon Skin in Fortnite

To get the Tart Tycoon skin in Fortnite, you must earn at least 10 points in the Free Fortnite Cup. The tournament will be held on August 28, but the starting time will vary based on your region. If you score 10 points during the tournament, you will earn the Tart Tycoon skin after the Free Fortnite Cup ends. You can earn points and increase your score in the Free Fortnite Cup by doing the following actions.

Active Time – 1 point for every 3 minutes on the BR island.

– 1 point for every 3 minutes on the BR island. Eliminations – 1 point per Elimination

– 1 point per Elimination Victory Royale – 10 points for each Victory Royale

You only need 10 points to qualify for the skin, so all you have to do is either win one match, get 10 Eliminations, or stay alive for 30 minutes. You can reach 10 points by doing a combination of those things, but it isn’t really hard to get enough points to earn the skin. If you consider yourself a good competitive Fortnite player, however, then there is another prize up for grabs.

If you’re one of the 20,000 top scoring players during the Free Fortnite Cup, Epic Games will send you a real Free Fortnite hat that features a llama with a color scheme that very obviously parodies Apple. If you do even better and place in the top 1,200 players, you can the following prizes.

Alienware Gaming Laptop®

Razer® Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7®

OnePlus 8 – 90FPS on a phone

PlayStation 4 Pro®

Xbox One X®

Nintendo Switch®

For the list of rules and prizes, check out the official Free Fortnite Cup rules.

- This article was updated on:August 23rd, 2020