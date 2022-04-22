Fortnite: How to Get Wu-Tang Clan Collaboration Skins and Cosmetics

While Wu-Tang Clan may not be someone to mess with, you’ll soon be able to do just that in Fortnite. You won’t need to protect your neck to get your hands on this bundle as it drops into the game on April 23rd.

There will be two different outfits available, the Throwback BG and B.R.I.T.E. skins, that each come with their matching cosmetics. With the Throwback BG style, you’ll be receiving the WUWEAR Worldwide Back Bling and the Neck Protector Pickaxe. The Back Bling is also reactive to music, so you’ll see it change with the music in the game. The Pickaxe, on the other hand, is reactive to hits, showcasing snare and drum hits as you take your foes down, and break down buildings.

The B.R.I.T.E. style, on the other hand, comes with the Wu-Tang Represent Back Bling, and the Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe, with this Back Bling, also being reactive to music, and the Pixaxe creating a trail of paint when you swing it around, so you can tag your opponents and buildings while you’re taking them down.

Both of these styles do come with an alternate Ruckus Red style, allowing you to rock the Wu Wear without wearing the cap. I guess you could say this is No Cap. Alongside the two outfit choices, there will also be a few other Wu-Tang-styled items in the shop, as well. ‘

The Shimmy Surfer Glider, Wu Wrap for weapons and vehicles, and the Wu-Tang Is Forever Emote will allow you to bring your love for the Clan to even further levels, letting you do their iconic Wu-Tang hands, to show that you’re a true fan.

You’ll be able to get the Throwback BG Outfit or B.R.I.T.E. outfit as a pack, or separately. If you do purchase them, you’ll also get the Wu-Tang Hands Emoticon and Loading screen.

You can also get The Neck Protector Pickaxe, Triumphant Tagger Pickaxe, Shimmy Surfer Glider, Wu Wrap, and Wu-Tang Forever Emote separately, or together in the Wu-Wear Gear Bundle. If you purchase the bundle, you’ll also receive a special Wu Boom Box Spray and Wu-Tang Clan Banner for your character.

Now, how do you get this? Since we know that Wu-Tang and Epic Games live by the morals of C.R.E.A.M., we know that cash rules everything around them, so you’ll be needing to purchase these items on the Fortnite Item Shop. If they fall within other popular bundles, we can assume that they will be around 1,500 V-Bucks per individual skin, with the bundle coming in at 2,800 V-Bucks. Items on their own will be around 500 to 800 V-Bucks, with a packed bundle coming in around 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks. You’ll be able to get these starting on April 23rd, 2022 at 7 pm Central Time.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices.