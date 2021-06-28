Freaky Flights is this week’s Creative mode that Fortnite fans need to play to complete Cosmic Summer quests. The first two sets of challenges required players to jump into Bio’s Zone Wars Trio and Pro 100, but now they must take to the skies and compete in this Air Royale to complete the third set of quests. Thankfully, this week’s quests are much easier to complete than the other ones. You won’t have to stress about reviving teammates in Pro 100 or any other tedious challenges. There are a few different versions of Freaky Flights though, so you’ll want to make sure you play the right one. Here’s how to play Freaky Flights in Fortnite.

How to Play Freaky Flights in Fortnite

The Freaky Flights Creative code is 1234-7609-6108.

The easiest way to jump into a match of Freaky Flights is by clicking “Change” on the lobby screen and choosing it from the bottom row of game modes below Battle Royale and Team Rumble. It will be listed next to the other Cosmic Summer modes like Bio’s Zone Wars Trio and Pro 100. You can also jump straight into Creative mode from the Fortnite main menu and enter the code in the Island Code tab.

Freaky Flights Cosmic Summer Quests

There are three quests to complete in Freaky Flights during the Cosmic Summer event. This event lasts through July 5.

Brain Freeze (Orangeberry) – Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights (5000)

– Travel 5000 meters in X-4 Stormwings in Freaky Flights (5000) KA-BANG! – Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights (50)

– Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Freaky Flights (50) Cloud Llama Board (Cloud Crew Board) – Eliminate players while in a X-4 Stormwing in Freaky Flights (25)

Thankfully, these quests are much more straightforward than some of the other Cosmic Summer challenges. You should be able to get all three of them done solo without much hassle. You will have to play a few rounds of the mode in order to rack up the necessary amount of eliminations and other stats, though.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.