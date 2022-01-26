Fortnite: How to Redeem V-Bucks Gift Card

Follow this helpful guide in getting your gifted V-Bucks!

January 25th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Fortnite-Redeem-VBucks-Gift-Card

V-Bucks are the premium currency needed in Fortnite to buy anything from the game’s store. This also includes the occasional battle passes when the selections are worthy in your eyes. You can get and redeem V-Bucks via gift card if you do not have a credit or debit card or just don’t want to enter your credentials for Fortnite. Here is how you do that.

How to redeem a V-Bucks gift card for Fortnite

When you receive a gift card, you should check the back of it to make sure the code has not been revealed under any circumstances. If it has been exposed, the code may have already been used. Anywho, if the code has not been exposed, remove the protective layer that covers the code. It should contain a series of 16 numbers or letters (formatted XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX).

The back of the card will also tell you to go to Fortnite.com/vbuckscard.

Upon entering this URL, you’ll be redirected to the Epic Games website that’ll show you a graphic of a V-Bucks card. Click the yellow “Get Started” button. Here, the website will require you to log in to your Epic Games account.

Fortnite-Redeem-VBucks-Gift-Card-2

Make sure to log in with your primary account linked with Fortnite. This will ensure that the V-Bucks on the card are added onto the account that you have all your other items on too.

Upon logging in, you’re almost there. “Alright (username), Let’s do this!”

Follow the instructions on the website. Enter the code on the back of the card onto the section where it says “Enter Your code (PIN). Dashes are not needed when entering the code, so enter the 16 characters. Letters will automatically be converted into capitals by the website, so case sensitivity does not matter here.

Fortnite-Redeem-VBucks-Gift-Card-3

Once you enter your code and it’s valid, you’ll then have to choose the platform you play the game on. This part is important because V-Bucks are not transferable between platforms. You can play your account on PlayStation 5 for example, but the V-Bucks you have on that will not transfer over if you play on PC or Xbox.

That’s all there is to redeem V-Buck gift cards for Fortnite.

Fortnite is out now for free on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Best Male Fortnite Skins
Since Fortnite’s boom in popularity back in 2018, there have been an overwhelming number of skins that have since made...
Attack of the Fanboy
Fortnite How to Level Up Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 End Date: How Long is the Season?
When does Season 1 come to a close in Fortnite? Find out here!
Attack of the Fanboy
Fortnite Klomberry Locations Fortnite Klomberry Locations: Throw a Klomberry While Standing Within 10 Meters of a Klombo Challenge Guide
Here is where to find a Klombos, where to find Klomberries, and how to feed them to it.
Attack of the Fanboy
Fortnite Mole Team Drill Sites Fortnite Mole Team Drill Site Locations: Interact With a Computer Terminal at Mole Team Drill Site Challenge Guide
Get the computer terminals at the Mole Team Drill Sites while clearing out the IO guards!
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy