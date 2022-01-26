Fortnite: How to Redeem V-Bucks Gift Card

V-Bucks are the premium currency needed in Fortnite to buy anything from the game’s store. This also includes the occasional battle passes when the selections are worthy in your eyes. You can get and redeem V-Bucks via gift card if you do not have a credit or debit card or just don’t want to enter your credentials for Fortnite. Here is how you do that.

How to redeem a V-Bucks gift card for Fortnite

When you receive a gift card, you should check the back of it to make sure the code has not been revealed under any circumstances. If it has been exposed, the code may have already been used. Anywho, if the code has not been exposed, remove the protective layer that covers the code. It should contain a series of 16 numbers or letters (formatted XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX).

The back of the card will also tell you to go to Fortnite.com/vbuckscard.

Upon entering this URL, you’ll be redirected to the Epic Games website that’ll show you a graphic of a V-Bucks card. Click the yellow “Get Started” button. Here, the website will require you to log in to your Epic Games account.

Make sure to log in with your primary account linked with Fortnite. This will ensure that the V-Bucks on the card are added onto the account that you have all your other items on too.

Upon logging in, you’re almost there. “Alright (username), Let’s do this!”

Follow the instructions on the website. Enter the code on the back of the card onto the section where it says “Enter Your code (PIN). Dashes are not needed when entering the code, so enter the 16 characters. Letters will automatically be converted into capitals by the website, so case sensitivity does not matter here.

Once you enter your code and it’s valid, you’ll then have to choose the platform you play the game on. This part is important because V-Bucks are not transferable between platforms. You can play your account on PlayStation 5 for example, but the V-Bucks you have on that will not transfer over if you play on PC or Xbox.

That’s all there is to redeem V-Buck gift cards for Fortnite.

Fortnite is out now for free on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.