Fortnite Lantern Fest Guide: All Lantern Trials Challenges and Rewards

As players move into a new week in the world of Fortnite, they can also expect a new set of challenges. Be it tracking down Omni Chips that are scattered through different locations on the map or other challenges, you’ll find plenty of things to do in the world.

However, what players weren’t expecting was a whole new festival of things, but Epic is bringing the heat with the Lantern Fest. What does this entail, and what can you expect when completing it? Let’s dive in and take a look at what we can expect!

Fortnite – Lantern Fest Date, Challenges, Rewards

As players are coming into the newly announced Lantern Fest, there will be a few different types of challenges that they’ll be able to partake in. Some are combat-related, while others will make players take photos. Let’s dive into the different challenges that await!

One of the first challenges that are arising is the Lantography Challenge, which is making players search out Lanterns on the map, and taking creative photos with them, for the chance to win some great, and exclusive rewards for the top voted choice. Players that win this challenge by sharing their photo on Twitter with the hashtag #Lantography2022 will receive the Cameo Needs Loot! Emote, and the competition ends on April 8th, 2022.

Up next, there are Combat Trials that you’ll be able to partake in, with the following needing to be completed:

Eliminations with an IO Titan Tank

Deal Damage To Enemies

Reach Top 7 in Duos

Survive In The Storm

Reach Top 6 in Squads

And you’ll be able to partake in this by playing either Build or No-Build mode, so you won’t be excluded if you prefer one mode over the other. Epic has not shared what the rewards are for this year’s Lantern Trials would be just yet, however, last year players that completed it got an exclusive Emote.

Are you ready to #ShareTheLight? Join the Lantern Fest – A month full of competitions, challenges, creativity and a handful of rewards! Find out more about what’s happening – and how you can take part here: https://t.co/N00rc7wV3s pic.twitter.com/Je7atZqO0Z — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 1, 2022

This year, however, Epic Games have teamed up with Power Shong, aka shongxbong for an exclusive bundle that will go live on the shop later this month, on April 19th. You’ll be able to get your hands on the Shadow Ops skin, along with some other cosmetics, such as the Prospect Back Bling, Astral Axe, Burning Beast, and Daydream, so keep an eye on the shop if this bundle interests you!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.