Chapter 2 Season 4 is underway in Fortnite, bringing all sorts of Marvel heroes to the island to battle the evil Galactus. The Week 2 challenges have leaked online, granting players a sneak peek of what they’ll need to do during the second week of Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges

Here is every Season 4 Week 2 challenge in Fortnite.

Search Chests at Salty Springs (7)

(7) Eliminations at the Authority (3)

(3) Dance on Top of Different Sentinel Heads at the Sentinel Graveyard (3)

(3) Destroy Boats at Craggy Cliffs (7)

(7) <Dilbort Challenge 1> (4)

(4) Ride a Motorboat Under Different Colored Steel Bridges (3)

(3) Search S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets (7)

(7) Deal Damage to Opponents at Catty Corner (500)

Completing every challenge this week will earn you 225,000 Battle Pass XP. These challenges were leaked courtesy of iFireMonkey on Twitter. While most of the challenges seem fairly straightforward, the Dilbort Challenge has stumped the Fortnite community. Nobody knows what a Dilbort Challenge is, and it is likely a placeholder for something that is not in the game yet.

The Stark beacons spread across the map have activated and begun to shoot bright beams, which could hint at a map update or new location before the challenges are officially released. Ant Manor has also shown up outside of Holly Hedges, meaning Ant-Man and Pym Particles could make an appearance for the Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 challenges as well.

- This article was updated on:September 1st, 2020