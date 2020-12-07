Fortnite Season 5: All Milestone Quests (Punch Cards)

Remember Punch Cards? They were only around for a short while, but they were a great way to rack up some easy XP for your Battle Pass. Well, they’re gone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, but the spirit of Punch Cards lives on in the form of Milestones, which are basically the same thing. These hidden challenges give you general goals to work toward and reward you with large chunks of XP once you reach hit certain thresholds. Here are all the Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Milestones

Ammo Boxes Searched (10, 20, 50, 100, 200)

(10, 20, 50, 100, 200) Catch Fish (3, 15, 50, 125, 250)

(3, 15, 50, 125, 250) Chests Searched (10, 50, 500, 1000, 2500)

(10, 50, 500, 1000, 2500) Collect Bars (1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000)

(1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000) Complete Bounties (5, 25, 50, 75, 100)

(5, 25, 50, 75, 100) Complete Common Quests (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Complete Epic Quests (5, 10, 25, 50, 75)

(5, 10, 25, 50, 75) Complete Legendary Quests (3, 10, 20, 40, 80)

(3, 10, 20, 40, 80) Complete Rare Quests (10, 25, 50, 100, 200)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 200) Complete Uncommon Quests (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Consume Apples (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Consume Bananas (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Consume Foraged Items (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Consume Mushrooms (10, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(10, 25, 50, 100, 250) Damage Opponents (5000, 25000, 75000, 150000, 500000)

(5000, 25000, 75000, 150000, 500000) Damage to Vehicles With a Player Inside (250, 1000, 5000, 10000, 20000)

(250, 1000, 5000, 10000, 20000) Destroy Shrubs (10, 50, 100, 250, 500)

(10, 50, 100, 250, 500) Destroy Stones (25, 100, 250, 500, 1000)

(25, 100, 250, 500, 1000) Destroy Trees (25, 100, 250, 1000, 2500)

(25, 100, 250, 1000, 2500) Distance Traveled Gliding (1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000)

(1000, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000) Distance Traveled in a Vehicle (2500, 15000, 50000, 75000, 100000)

(2500, 15000, 50000, 75000, 100000) Distance Traveled Swimming (250, 1000, 2500, 10000, 25000)

(250, 1000, 2500, 10000, 25000) Distance Travelled on Foot (1000, 2500, 10000, 250000, 50000)

(1000, 2500, 10000, 250000, 50000) Eliminations From 150 Meters or More (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Assault Rifles (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Common or Uncommon Weapons ( 2, 10, 25, 75, 125)

2, 10, 25, 75, 125) Eliminations With Explosives (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Pistols (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Shotguns (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With SMGs (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Eliminations With Sniper Rifles (10, 25, 100, 500, 1000)

(10, 25, 100, 500, 1000) Fish at Fishing Holes (5, 15, 75, 150, 300)

(5, 15, 75, 150, 300) Harvest Stone (2500, 10000, 25000, 100000, 250000)

(2500, 10000, 25000, 100000, 250000) Ignite Opponents with Fire (3, 10, 25, 50, 75)

(3, 10, 25, 50, 75) Ignite Structures with Fire (25, 50, 100, 250, 500)

(25, 50, 100, 250, 500) Melee Damage to Player Structures (500, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000)

(500, 2500, 10000, 25000, 50000) Melee Eliminations (5, 25, 50, 75, 100)

(5, 25, 50, 75, 100) Place Top 10 (10, 25, 100, 200, 300)

(10, 25, 100, 200, 300) Player Structures Destroyed in a Vehicle (3, 25, 75, 150, 300)

(3, 25, 75, 150, 300) Players Eliminated (5, 25, 100, 250, 500)

(5, 25, 100, 250, 500) Reboot Teammates (2, 5, 10, 25, 50)

(2, 5, 10, 25, 50) Revive Teammates (5, 25, 50, 100, 250)

(5, 25, 50, 100, 250) Shakedown Opponents (5, 25, 50, 100, 200)

(5, 25, 50, 100, 200) Sofas, Beds or Chairs Destroyed With a Pickaxe (10, 50, 100, 250, 500)

(10, 50, 100, 250, 500) Supply Drops Searched (5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

(5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Upgrade Weapons (5, 10, 25, 50, 100)

(5, 10, 25, 50, 100) Use Campfires (3, 15, 50, 100, 150)

There is no way to track these challenges in-game, so you won’t know how much progress you’ve made until the next Milestone pops during a match. Fortunately, we were able to compile this list of every Milestone thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey. Most of these challenges can be obtained through normal gameplay, and it’s likely that most players will get very far in the Milestone challenges involving eliminations and damage.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.