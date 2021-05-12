Update 1.000.027 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A maintenance patch for PS5 was uploaded a while ago in Fortnite, due to some emergency stability issues that needed handling. The size of the update 1.000.027 seems to be around 485MB in total, being a rather large one for just a generic ‘fix’. That said, it is essential to download to avoid any hiccups after the release of its previous update, with major content in it. For more about the update itself, take a look below.

Fortnite Update 1.000.027 Patch Notes

There isn’t any official patch notes list at the time of writing this article, however the Fortnite team mentioned this, through their official Twitter page:

“We are deploying a maintenance patch on PlayStation 5 to address stability issues. The patch will be available to download when starting your game or after your match.”

Due to the same issue and the need for this patch, they also mentioned the following:

“Due to the maintenance patch currently being deployed on PlayStation 5, the Teen Titans Cup will be extended by one hour on the Middle East server.“

As you see, since the Teen Titans Cup was hindered because of this malfunction and urgent maintenance, the Tournament was extended to an additional hour, to compensate for that loss of time. If more news are shared for this new update, we will update everything needed respectively.

Fortnite is available on all major platforms, for free. For more info about the game, feel free to check the official website.