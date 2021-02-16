Fortnite is always ongoing with new content to keep players coming back again and again. There are many larger updates with huge weapon additions and more, while some others are more low key with a few additions. The latest of these is now here as of February 16 that you can download, with plenty more set to arrive soon as well. This guide will break down the Fortnite Update 15.40 patch notes, which is more specifically known a update 3.04 on PS4 and PS5 as well.

Fortnite Update 15.40 Patch Notes

While certainly not one of the biggest updates for Fortnite that we’ve seen, there is still some quality content within the latest update. The first of these is the return of a vaulted favorite weapon, the Flint-Lock Pistol. Epic Games was already teasing this with their tweets in the lead up to this update, so it’s not a huge surprise to see it return. There are also two LTMs returning soon that have been added back in with this update, which include Air Royale and Floor is Lava. These are some popular modes that people will certainly be glad to see back. You can see the full Fortnite update 15.40 patch notes below that also includes some bug fixes as well.

Blast back with an unvaulted favorite!

Fun for the whole squad! Characters will have more Exotics in stock for allies (or enemies) to acquire.

LTMs coming soon: Air Royale Airplane+ Floor is Lava Volcano

Adjust object/build level of detail in PC Perf Mode alpha

Bug Fixes

Battle Royale

Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.

Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP).

Matchmaking doesn’t start if unreadied player leaves early.

Creative

Phone Booths do not respect island settings when players change Outfits.

Save the World