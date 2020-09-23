Fortnite update 2.87 is now available and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This update adds a new boss and new mythics to go along with it as well as a brand-new LTM to take part in. The BTS event will take place later this week in Party Royale, but the festivities have started a bit earlier with new emotes in the store and a new Creative map to explore. Also, the Llama-rama event will take place this weekend to celebrate Rocket League going free-to-play. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 2.87.
Fortnite Update 2.87 Patch Notes
- New Boss: Wolverine
- Confront Weapon X deep in Weeping Woods, take him out and shred through your opponents with the Wolverine’s Claws mythic power. Like other bosses on the map, he won’t go down without a fight. Let us know what you think!
- Takeover LTM
- Earn points by capturing and holding outposts in a new Marvel-themed game mode. During your Island domination, you’ll start with a random primary superpower and see comets in the sky dropping more powers of all types to build your perfect loadout.
- BTS in Party Royale
- BTS will premiere a special dynamite video 9/25 @ 8 PM ET. Keep eyes on our announcement blog for the latest news for content creators. See you there.
- Fortnite Turns Three
- Special birthday-themed plans are lined up this weekend to celebrate Fortnite’s third birthday. More challenges to earn XP, new rewards, and cake.
- Llama-Rama Starts September 26
- Play Rocket League to unlock items for both Rocket League and Fortnite. And watch Slushii on the Main Stage celebrating Llama-Rama on 9/26 @ 5 PM ET in Party Royale.
- Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue where placing a map marker cancels movement.
- Fixed an issue where replays not saving on PlayStation 4.
- Addressed a bug where fishing Spots can disappear on PC with Effects set to Low.
- Addressed a bug where heroes Park and Ghost House don’t count as Discovered Locations after discovering them.
- Creative mode
- Fixed an issue where grass is not removed when placing objects on the ground.
- Addressed a bug where some players not granted items after first round in some team games.
- Save The World
- Fortnite 2.87 fixed an issue where redline Ramirez’s Commander Perk doesn’t work properly with charged Sniper Rifles.
- Mobile
- Inconsistent Fishing Spot visibility on Nintendo Switch and Android.
For more details on the update and current known issues, check out the official Fortnite Trello board.
- This article was updated on:September 23rd, 2020
