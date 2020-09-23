Fortnite update 2.87 is now available and here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This update adds a new boss and new mythics to go along with it as well as a brand-new LTM to take part in. The BTS event will take place later this week in Party Royale, but the festivities have started a bit earlier with new emotes in the store and a new Creative map to explore. Also, the Llama-rama event will take place this weekend to celebrate Rocket League going free-to-play. Here’s everything new with Fortnite update 2.87.

Fortnite Update 2.87 Patch Notes

New Boss: Wolverine Confront Weapon X deep in Weeping Woods, take him out and shred through your opponents with the Wolverine’s Claws mythic power. Like other bosses on the map, he won’t go down without a fight. Let us know what you think!

Takeover LTM Earn points by capturing and holding outposts in a new Marvel-themed game mode. During your Island domination, you’ll start with a random primary superpower and see comets in the sky dropping more powers of all types to build your perfect loadout.

BTS in Party Royale BTS will premiere a special dynamite video 9/25 @ 8 PM ET. Keep eyes on our announcement blog for the latest news for content creators. See you there.

Fortnite Turns Three Special birthday-themed plans are lined up this weekend to celebrate Fortnite’s third birthday. More challenges to earn XP, new rewards, and cake.

Llama-Rama Starts September 26 Play Rocket League to unlock items for both Rocket League and Fortnite. And watch Slushii on the Main Stage celebrating Llama-Rama on 9/26 @ 5 PM ET in Party Royale.

Battle Royale Fixed an issue where placing a map marker cancels movement. Fixed an issue where replays not saving on PlayStation 4. Addressed a bug where fishing Spots can disappear on PC with Effects set to Low. Addressed a bug where heroes Park and Ghost House don’t count as Discovered Locations after discovering them.

Creative mode Fixed an issue where grass is not removed when placing objects on the ground. Addressed a bug where some players not granted items after first round in some team games.

Save The World Fortnite 2.87 fixed an issue where redline Ramirez’s Commander Perk doesn’t work properly with charged Sniper Rifles.

Mobile Inconsistent Fishing Spot visibility on Nintendo Switch and Android.



For more details on the update and current known issues, check out the official Fortnite Trello board.

- This article was updated on:September 23rd, 2020