Update 2.91 has been released for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this update. This is just a small maintenance patch that addresses some minor issues with challenges. Also, some Party Royale problems are in the process of being ironed out ahead of this weekend’s upcoming J Balvin concert. In the meantime, Party Royale is disabled until these fixes are finalized. There are no official patch notes because this update is so small, but the Fortnite Support Twitter account has shared some details regarding the changes made in update 2.91. Here’s everything new in Fortnite update 2.91.

Fortnite Update 2.91 Patch Notes

Addressed Party Royale issues

Party Royale temporarily disabled

Fixed a stability issue on Nintendo Switch

Fixed look stick/inventory slot issues on Android

Fixed look button size issue on Android

We've begun to deploy a maintenance patch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Android. This patch addresses Party Royale issues, a stability issue on Nintendo Switch, and the Look stick/inventory slot + Look button size issues on Android. pic.twitter.com/p7GeuC0qVr — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) October 27, 2020

This patch will is rolling out across all platforms and weighs in at around roughly 1.05 GB on PlayStation 4. Other systems will likely have a similar download size, but there could be some variations depending on your platform of choice. There are still some known issues with a select few Fortnitemares challenges, including Eliminations at Slurpy Swamp not counting under certain conditions, but there are workarounds listed on the official Fortnite Trello board.