Fortnite Witch Broom Location – How to Travel 100 Meters on a Witch Broom

Fortnitemares is finally here, and one of the new Fortnite challenges for the event is to ride 100 meters on a Witch Broom. Witch Brooms are new to Fortnite with this event, rightfully so given the Halloween theme, and they allow you to leap into the air and fly great distances. If you’ve used Silver Surfer’s Board at all this season, then you know what to expect. The hard part isn’t riding one, though, it’s finding one, but we’ve got your back with this handy guide. Here’s where to find a Witch Broom in Fortnite.

Fortnite Witch Broom Locations

Witch Brooms can be found in Witch Huts scattered throughout the map. At these locations, there are barrels containing brooms that you can loot, just like fishing rods at other locations. You can find Witch Brooms at the locations below.

Northwest of Salty Springs

North of Doom’s Domain

Southeast of The Ruins

South of Slurpy Swamp

Southeast of Catty Corner

For more specific locations, visit the locations marked with red circles on the map below. Witch Huts are small shacks that were not there prior to the Fortnitemares event, so they should be pretty hard to miss, especially if you drop at these locations and scout from the air.

Witch Brooms are Mythic rarity and function almost exactly like Silver Surfer’s Board. Once you acquire one, use it to blast off into the sky and glide. To complete the Fortnitemares challenge, all you have to do is travel 100 meters using one of them. You should only have to use one once or twice in order to complete the challenge. You don’t have to get all 100 meters in one go. They have a 20-second cooldown after landing, so you can’t repeatedly jump into the air.

If you don’t land at these locations, the brooms will likely be gone if you decide to stop by later in a game. Some players you kill toward the top 10 or so might drop Witch Brooms, so that’s another strategy if you don’t want to land at a Witch Hut. Completing this challenge will net you 40,000 XP and the Midas’ Revenge loading screen.

Fortnitemares is currently underway in Fortnite, and new spooky content is coming to the game over the next few weeks. A Ghostbusters set is slated to come to the item shop very soon.