Ghostbusters Skins and More Coming to Fortnite

Ghostbusters skins and more are coming to Fortnite, according to datamined information obtained after the release of the Fortnitemares update. Fortnitemares is the game’s annual Halloween event, much like Call of Duty: Warzone’s Haunting of Verdansk, and the trend of crossover content coming to the game is unsurprisingly continuing.

This news comes from iFireMonkey, a reliable Fortnite leaker who has provided accurate information about upcoming skins, events, and other Fortnite details before they were officially announced. A new variation of Midas headlines the event, but other skins, outfits, and bundles will be made available in the coming weeks. Three items titled “Ghostbusters Gear,” “Ghostbusters Crew,” and “Ghostbusters Patrol” have been found in the game’s files, confirming that the group will be coming to the game at a later date.

A Ghostbusters themed event is currently underway in Rocket League, which further corroborates the datamined Fortnite information since Epic Games now owns Psyonix, the studio behind Rocket League. Rocket League’s Haunted Hallows event adds all sorts of Ghostbusters items to the game, including the iconic Ecto-1 as a playable car. Fortnite is no stranger to crossovers like this one, so it seems like this is all but confirmed at this point.

Fortnite leaker HYPEX has shared several new skins and bundles found within the game’s files on Twitter, so we have a decent idea of what to expect as the Fortnitemares event progresses over the next few days. The Skull Squad set offers spooky skeleton styles for four of Fortnite’s most famous skins. New Halloween-themed skins like Punk, Good Doctor, and Head Lock will be coming to the item shop soon, and a new variation of the Skull Trooper skin called the Party Trooper will be released in the coming days as well. The Party Trooper skin will also feature an exclusive style that ties into the upcoming J Balvin Party Royale concert too, which is a nice touch.

Fortnitemares is currently underway in Fortnite across all platforms. The event will run through November 3.

