COD: Warzone Trick or Treat Locations – Where to Find All 16 Halloween Supply Boxes

Spooky season has come to Call of Duty: Warzone, and you can get your Trick or Treat on at special supply boxes scattered throughout Verdansk. The Haunting of Verdansk has brought Halloween to Warzone, and the supply boxes you’ve spent the past seven months looting now have some special rewards for players brave enough to face their fears. Some of these boxes may cause jumpscares, but dedicated players will be rewarded with permanent unlocks ranging from new blueprints to melee weapons.

Here’s where to find every Trick or Treat supply box during The Haunting of Verdansk event in Call of Duty: Warzone.

All Warzone Trick or Treat Supply Box Locations

These are the 16 locations where Trick or Treat boxes can be found in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Gora Dam

Arklov Peak Military Base

Karst River Quarry

Verdansk International Airport

Storage Town

Atlas Superstore

Zhokov Boneyard

Hospital.

Novi Grazna Hills

BCH TV Station

Verdansk Stadium

Downtown

Gorengrad Lumber Yard

Port of Verdansk

Zordaya Prison Complex (Gulag)

Train

The first 15 boxes should be fairly easy to find because they’re in static locations, but the crate on the train can be difficult to pin down as the train constantly moves around the map. . Each box can contain either a permanent reward or a jump scare, so you may have to visit certain locations multiple times to get your rewards.

All Warzone Trick or Treat Rewards

There are 16 rewards you can get from opening Trick or Treat supply boxes in Call of Duty: Warzone. Below is a list of everything you can obtain.

“Spooky Scene” Animated Calling Card (Storage Town)

(Storage Town) “ Jack-O-Lantern” Charm (Boneyard)

(Boneyard) “Skeleton Crew” Spray (Superstore)

(Superstore) “Time of the Season” Watch (Dam)

(Dam) “Lil’ Demon” Charm (Hills)

(Hills) “The Joker” Sticker (Airport)

(Airport) “The Woodsman” Spray (Train)

(Train) “Return to Dust” Assault Rifle (Military Base)

(Military Base) “Pumpkin Peril” Animated Calling Card (Hospital)

(Hospital) “Freak of Nature” Spray (TV Station)

(TV Station) “Chainsaw Fiend” Spray (Downtown)

(Downtown) “Flashy Fate” Sticker (Quarry)

(Quarry) “The Harvester” Animated Emblem (Stadium)

(Stadium) “Ghoulish Gift” Animated Emblem (Port)

(Port) “Scary Patch” Animated Emblem (Lumber Yard)

(Lumber Yard) “The Cleaver” Melee Weapon Blueprint (Gulag)

Calling Cards, Emblems, and Stickers are nice and all, but the coolest items during The Haunting of Verdansk can only be found at a few hotly contested locations. The Military Base rewards a weapon blueprint and the Dam rewards a watch, so tons of players are bound to drop their to secure the goods before anyone else can. The greatest reward on this list, however, is The Cleaver melee weapon, which can be found in the Gulag area of the Prison. There are sure to be many intense firefights there over the next two weeks as players descend on the prison complex in search of this prize.

Pumpkin Punisher Blueprint

Finding all 16 unique rewards will give you a brand-new legendary assault rifle blueprint as an added bonus. The Pumpkin Punisher blueprint is a modified Grau 5.56 assault rifle coated in orange paint with a dastardly white smile carved into its side. The weapon comes equipped with the FSS 20.8″ Barrel, a Commando Foregrip, a Tac Laser, a PBX Holo 7 Sight, and an FSS Blackjack Stock. The Grau 5.56 is still a dominant weapon in the Warzone meta even after being nerfed, so players who go to the trouble of collecting all 16 Trick or Treat supply boxes will be rewarded with a weapon that’s well worth using.

The Haunting of Verdansk is currently underway in Call of Duty: Warzone. The event will run through November 3, so be sure to accomplish as many Halloween challenges as you can before time runs out. For more details on this event, visit the official Call of Duty site.

- This article was updated on:October 20th, 2020