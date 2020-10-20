The Haunting of Verdansk Details – Start Time, Zombies, Night Mode, and More

The Haunting of Verdansk event is finally here, and these are all the details you need to know about this spooky new Call of Duty: Warzone update. The Haunting of Verdansk brings with it several new Halloween themed bundles and cosmetics, new gameplay modes, and new takes on classic Warzone activities. There’s a lot to take in, but you’ll have more than enough time to sample everything as the event runs for two whole weeks, wrapping up just a few days after Halloween.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Haunting of Verdansk in Call of Duty: Warzone, including the event start time and details on the new Zombies mode and night mode.

When Does The Haunting of Verdansk Start?

The Haunting of Verdansk will begin on Tuesday, October 20 and run through November 3. The event will kick off at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET. We’ve converted that time into several different time zones for your convenience below.

10:00 AM PT

12:00 PM CT

1:00 PM ET

6:00 PM UK

7:00 PM CEST

The event will last two weeks and change several aspects of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, spicing things up in both standard multiplayer and Warzone battle royale. There will also be a bevy of spooky rewards to earn that you’ll be able to keep after the event comes to a close.

Zombie Royale

Zombie Royale is the star of the show for The Haunting of Verdansk. This Warzone limited-time mode allows dead players to drop back onto the battlefield as undead Zombies, eliminating the need for the Gulag entirely. Infected players cannot use weapons, but they have super speed, strong melee attacks, super high jumps, and thermal vision to help them track their still living targets. When a player is killed, a syringe is dropped on the map.

If a Zombie collects two of these syringes, they redeploy back into the fight as a human player. The last squad with a surviving human player wins, even if that player’s squadmates have all been infected. This mode takes place in the dead of night, so familiar Warzone landmarks may appear a bit different in the pale moonlight.

Warzone Night Mode

Select Warzone modes, including Trios when The Haunting of Verdansk first begins, will feature a nighttime version of the Verdansk map. Warzone plays differently in the dead of night, so alter your loadout accordingly to survive in the darkness. Pack thermal optics and use the Cold-Blooded perk to give yourself a tactical advantage against enemies rocking thermal gear.

There are also some scares scattered throughout the map. Like all good horror, there aren’t too many details regarding the horrors of Verdansk, but there are rumors of a creepy ventriloquist doll that appears on television sets. There are also reported sightings of a chainsaw-wielding ghost near the Krovnik Farmland and a ghost train near the Train Station. If the stories are to be believed, this ghost train carries the souls of those who lost their lives in the Gulag. These spooky sightings will be commonplace during The Haunting of Verdansk, so keep an eye out while you’re trying to get your Trick or Treat rewards.

Trick or Treat Boxes

During The Haunting of Verdansk, 16 areas on the Warzone map have a chance of spawning special Trick or Treat supply boxes. These crates have a chance to reward you with a new weapon blueprint, calling card, or other universal items, but these boxes are not all fun and games. If you don’t get one of these “treats,” the supply box will contain a “trick” that is sure to give you a shock. It won’t hurt you, but you’ll most likely be treated to a jumpscare.

You can check your progress and see how many of the Halloween items you’ve collected in two ways. The first way is to check the Tac Map screen while in a game, and the second method is to visit the “Halloween Event” section of the Warzone menu. This section of the menu will tell you where you can find all of the Trick or Treat supply boxes and tells you which rewards you are missing.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW Skins

The Haunting of Verdansk brings several spooky skins to Call of Duty: Warzone, so check the store frequently during the event to see what’s on offer. Headlining the new line of cosmetics are two bundles themed around a pair of all-time horror classics: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and SAW. You can get the Leatherface skin for Velikan along with a few other Texas Chainsaw Massacre items in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Bundle or the Billy skin for Morte along with some SAW goodies in the SAW Bundle. The SAW Bundle also includes the Phlebotomizer throwing knife which drills into enemies upon impact.

There are also a few other Halloween themed items coming to the in-game store, so keep an eye out for those. Dr. Karlov, the infamous scientist behind The Haunting of Verdansk, will be available for purchase sometime during the event. Ghost gets some spooky new gear in the Ghost: Grim Reaper Bundle and Mace is getting a new Dia de los Muertos bundle as well.

Multiplayer Changes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer isn’t safe from the scares. The Haunting of Verdansk will seep its way into a few multiplayer modes once the event begins, so keep an eye out for some spooky changes. Scarecrows will replace the flags in Domination, skulls will replace dog tags in Kill Confirmed, and other visual effects will be present across most game modes.

Getting three kills in one life in any game mode will turn your character’s head into a jack-o-lantern, and extending your killstreak to 10 will set that jack-o-lantern on fire. You can try these out for yourself in the two new limited-time modes for the event: Onslaughter and Snipers Only.

The Haunting of Verdansk kicks off in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on October 20 at 10 AM PT. The event will run through November 3. For more information on the event, visit the official Call of Duty: Modern Warfare site.