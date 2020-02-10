Modern Warfare – How to Get Mace

Modern Warfare Season 2 has a plethora of content available on day one, including familiar faces like Ghost, fan-favorite maps like Rust, and new forms of classic weapons like the Striker 45, but two new Operators, Mace and Talon, are slated to release sometime later this Season. While Ghost is definitely the face of Season 2, Mace and Talon are still worth getting in their own right, although the method of obtaining them can be a bit unclear.

How to Get Mace Operator in Modern Warfare

Mace will be available for purchase in Modern Warfare’s in-game store later this Season. Much like Mara during Season 1, Ghost is the only new Operator awarded to Battle Pass purchasers, meaning Mace must be acquired through alternative means.

Mace’s release will likely follow the same schedule as Nikto, who released in the store as a part of the Nikto Operator Bundle two weeks after the launch of Season 1. Keep in mind that there are two additional Operators coming this Season, not just one, so Talon could take that release window and push Mace back later, or both could end up releasing at the same time.

There isn’t a set price for Mace at the time of writing, but the Nikto Operator Bundle was priced at 2400 COD Points, so Mace will likely cost a similar amount. Nikto came with a handful of additional cosmetic items to help justify the hefty price tag, so it’s probable that Mace will include extras as well. Nikto came with a custom Kilo 141 that fired blue bullets, so hopefully Mace will get an equally cool cosmetic twist.

While you’re waiting for Mace to show up in the store, you can always spend some time with Ghost, who is unlocked by simply purchasing the Battle Pass. Get to grinding out those Tiers and try to get your hands on the new weapons. Mace will become available before you know it.

- This article was updated on:February 11th, 2020