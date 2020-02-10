Modern Warfare Season 2 released today across all platforms, breathing new life into the game with new maps, modes, and weapons. There’s a ton of Modern Warfare 2 nostalgia in the update, including the fan-favorite map Rust, but the most prominent callback to the 2009 classic is the inclusion of Ghost, who is now playable in multiplayer.

Thankfully, unlocking Ghost is very simple, and you won’t have to grind at all the get your hands on the new operator.

How to Get Ghost in Modern Warfare

To get Ghost in Modern Warfare, you have to buy the Season 2 Battle Pass. Ghost will be unlocked instantly with the purchase of the new Battle Pass, just like Mara was in Season 1. To equip Ghost, just go to your operator page and make sure he’s selected as your favorite operator for the Coalition faction. If you manage to progress your Battle Pass all the way to Tier 100, you’ll unlock a cool hooded skin for Ghost.

Modern Warfare Season 2 also introduces two other new operators, Mace and Talon, but neither can be obtained as a part of the Battle Pass. Both operators must be purchased when the appear in the in-game store, similar to Nikto from Season 1. The Nikto operator bundle was priced at 2400 COD Points, so expect Mace and Talon to cost a similar amount.

Leveling up the Season 2 Battle Pass will also net you the Season’s two new weapons: the Grau 5.56 and Striker 45. The Grau 5.56 is a lightweight assault rifle that excels at range, similar to the Swat 5.56 from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. The Striker 45 is based on the UMP 45 from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it’s a submachine gun that can outrange its counterparts. The new weapons are unlocked at Tier 15 and Tier 31 respectively.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 2 is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on:February 11th, 2020