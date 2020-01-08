Modern Warfare – How to Get Blue and Red Bullets

Modern Warfare Season One has introduced several cool new cosmetics into the game, but some of the coolest new additions have to be the red and blue tracer rounds that some special weapons can fire. The method of acquiring these colorful bullets isn’t explicitly stated anywhere in the game, though. This guide will show you exactly how to get red or blue tracer rounds on your weapon and where to get them.

Where to Get Blue Bullets in Modern Warfare

The thing with the tracer rounds in Modern Warfare is that they’re locked to specific variants of certain weapons. They’re also locked behind a paywall. The gun that shoots blue bullets in Modern Warfare is the Cerulean variant of the Kilo 141. To get the blueprint for the Cerulean assault rifle, you have to buy the Nikto Operator Bundle that shows up in the store every now and then for 2400 COD Points. The pistol included in the bundle, the Blue Dwarf, also shoots the blue tracer rounds. Sadly, you can’t get the weapons on their own, but the bundle does come with a lot of stuff, including a knife and watch.

To get the blue bullets working, you don’t have to do anything extra. Just take the guns into a match and you’ll see them working immediately.

Where to Get Red Bullets

The method of obtaining red tracer rounds in Modern Warfare is essentially the same as the blue ones. The only way to get red bullets is to buy them from the store. The gun that fires them is called the Cerise, a variant of the FN Scar 17. You can buy this gun as a part of the Tracer Pack Red Bundle in the store for 1600 COD Points. This Bundle also includes a pistol called the Red Dwarf which also shoots the red tracers rounds.

It’s unfortunate that colored bullets are strictly locked behind a paywall, but if you really want something to spice up your Modern Warfare games, keep an eye on the store.