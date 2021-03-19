Update 3.10 has arrived for Fornite and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. It’s a small patch, although it has been released for various platforms.

The file size for today’s update is only 1.4GB on the PS4 with the version number being 3.10. The PS5 version number is 1.000.020 with the file size being 980MB.

Epic Games has confirmed that the update is out now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android gaming platforms.

It isn’t the biggest patch in the world, but you will need to install it before you are able to continue playing the game. You can read the full patch notes written down below.

Fortnite Update 3.10 Patch Notes

Missing textures in some galleries in Creative mode.

Unable to drop specific stacks of materials or ammo in Creative mode.

Please note that you will need to replace props with missing textures already placed in Creative islands.

If you are still having issues with the game, you can always alert Epic Games on social media for your problems. Epic Games usually releases patches for the game on a frequent basis.

Fortnite is out now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.