Update 3.26 has arrived for Fortnite, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Epic Games has now released a newer patch for Fortnite today that should be rolling out right now on all platforms. The previous update to come to the game was version 17.30 and this patch included a ton of new content as well as lots of fixes.

Now update version 17.40 has landed. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the patch number is recognized as update 3.26. If you are playing the PS5 version of the game, the update patch number is 01.000.037.

Fortnite Update 3.26 Patch Notes (17.40)

While no official patch notes have been released just yet, we do know some newer content that will be released for the game.

One of the newer things that have been added to Fortnite this week is a playable version of Wonder Woman. As announced by Epic Games on the official website, Wonder Woman will be available to purchase on August 19th, 2021. She also comes with her Armored variant and other items like the Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Athena’s Battleaxe, a special loading screen and more.

Coral Castle is also being removed from the map. That area of the map will look different than what it appeared like before.

Anyway, we will update this post when official patch notes are revealed. Fortnite is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.

Update:Epic Games has now uploaded the full patch notes via the official website. Details are posted down below.

FORTNITE CREATIVE: HALLOWEEN CALLOUT

An Otherworldly Celebration!

We’re on the lookout for Welcome Hubs capturing the spirit (and spirits) of the calendar’s most frightful month. We’ll also be on the lookout for your creepiest Halloween Island submissions. Choose from your favorite Halloween-themed props and be on the lookout for more content in a future update.

Important: Be sure to read our Featured Hub design guidelines before sending in your submission.

HALLOWEEN CANDY CONSUMABLES

Halloween isn’t complete without treats and we’re bringing new candy consumables that provide a variety of effects. All treats, no tricks!

Halloween candies Candy Corn: Gradually recovers 10 HP. Hop drop: Recovers 5 HP and Provides low gravity effect. Jelly Bean: Recovers 10 Shield. Peppermint: Recovers 5 HP and provides a speed buff. Thermal Taffy: Recovers 5 HP and provides Thermal vision.



CAMPFIRE

Candy is great, but it’s better with friends around the campfire! With Fall around the corner, keep warm with the new Campfire! With a bunch of new customizable options (as well as prop-based placement) you can decide whether players have to huddle together for warmth or have freedom to dance around the fire.

Read more details on the Campfire in the Device Updates section below and on the Fortnite Creative Documentation website.

PREFAB & GALLERY UPDATES

Invasion Purple Birch Trees were added to the Invasion Nature Gallery.

PREFAB & GALLERY FIXES

Fixed an issue with the Small Pool from the Invasion Prop Gallery dropping the wrong resource material.

Fixed an issue with the wooden floors from the Invasion Graffiti Gallery dropping the wrong resource material.

Fixed a player collision issue with the flower hedges from the Princess Castle Foliage Gallery.

Fixed an issue with some assets from the Invasion Nature Gallery not properly highlighting when selected with the phone tool.

Fixed an issue with highly emissive neon props from the Ring Gallery.

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

Added Slurp Mushroom to the Consumables gallery.

Added Inflate-A-Bull to the Consumables gallery.

Added Plasma Cannon to the Weapons gallery.

Added Alien Nanites to the Weapons gallery. Should be in the Consumables gallery and will be moved there in a future release.



GAMEPLAY FIXES

Fixed an issue that allowed players from another team to enter a team’s vehicle.

Fixed an issue with the Mutator Zone that prevented the Railgun from dealing damage.

Fixed an issue that caused the flashlight to cast a solid black shadow.

Fixed an issue with vehicle radios not working properly.

Fixed an issue that caused vehicles to not damage each other correctly.

Fixed an issue that caused holograms to have collision.

Fixed an issue with the Rift-To-Go being placed in the wrong preferred slot.

DEVICE UPDATES

Added the Campfire device. This replacement for the old Cozy Campfire comes with a number of improvements and customization options. The new Campfire is a prop-based device rather than a trap-based device like the old Cozy Campfire. The old Cozy Campfire has been retired from the Device Gallery but will still spawn on islands on which they have been placed. This device has the following options: Start Lit: Yes, No (Default: No) – determines the state of the Campfire at game start. Can Be Lit: Yes, No (Default: Yes) – determines whether players can light the Campfire by interacting with it. Time To Light: 0.5 seconds, 1 second, 1.5 seconds, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 7.5 seconds, 10 seconds (Default: 1 second) – determines the length of interaction required to light the fire. Can Be Extinguished: Yes, No (Default: Yes) – determines whether players can extinguish the Campfire by interacting with it. Time To Extinguish: 0.5 seconds, 1 second, 1.5 seconds, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 7.5 seconds, 10 seconds (Default: 1 second) – determines the length of interaction required to extinguish the fire. Heal Zone Size: 50%, Default, 150%, 200%, 300% (Default: Default) Health Per Tick: 0.5, 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, 20, 30, 50, 75, 100 (Default: 2) – determines how much health is restored each second to players within the Heal Zone. Enabled During Phase. Uses Wood: Yes, No (Default: No) – Determines whether the campfire required wood to stay lit. When the campfire is unlit and out of wood, interacting with the device will consume up to the Max Wood Capacity from the interacting player’s inventory. Wood Consumption Per Tick: 0.1, 0.2, 0.25, 0.5, 1, 5 (Default: 1) – determines how much wood is consumed by the campfire each second while lit. Max Wood Capacity: 10, 20, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, 180, 210 (Default: 30) – determines the maximum amount of wood that can be added to the campfire. Starting Wood: 10, 20, 30, 60, 90, 120, 150, 180, 210 (Default: 30) – determines the amount of wood that is in the campfire at game start. Wood To Add On Trigger: 5, 10, 20, 30, 60, 90, 120,150, 180, 210 (Default: 10) – determines the amount of wood added to the campfire when Add Wood When Receiving On is triggered. Interacting Team Interacting Team Options These two values determine which teams can interact with the Campfire. Affected Team Affected Team Options These two values determine which teams can be healed by the campfire. Interacting Class Affected Class These values determine which Class can interact with and be healed by the campfire. Light When Receiving On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – lights the fire when receiving a signal from the selected channel. Extinguish When Receiving On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – extinguishes the fire when receiving a signal from the selected channel. Add Wood When Receiving On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – adds the amount of wood specified in Wood To Add On Trigger when receiving a signal from the selected channel. When Lit Transmit On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – sends a signal on the selected channel when the fire is lit. When Extinguished Transmit On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – sends a signal on the selected channel when the fire is extinguished. When Entering Area Transmit On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – sends a signal on the selected channel when a player enters the healing zone of the campfire. When Leaving Area Transmit On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – sends a signal on the selected channel when a player leaves the healing zone of the campfire. On Campfire Pulse Transmit On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – sends a signal on the selected channel with every healing tick while lit. On Player Pulsed Transmit On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – sends a signal on the selected channel for each player affected (with that player as the instigator) with every healing tick while lit.

Added new options to the Speaker device. The new options allow sounds to be played only for specific players and to allow sounds to play at the player location. Also added some new spooky sounds to the device. Can Be Heard By: Everyone, Instigators Only, Non-Instigators Only (Default: Everyone) – determines which players can hear the sounds played by the device. Play At Location: Device, Instigator (Default: Device) – determines whether the sounds from this device are played from the device itself or from the location of the registered instigators. Register Player When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – registers the player as an instigator to the device. Unregister Player When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) – removes the player as an instigator from the device.

Added new values and options to the Tracker device. Stat to Track: Score Target Value: Various value intervals up to 10,000

Added new options to the Air Vent device. Enable SFX: Enable, Disable (Default: Enable) – determines whether to play sound effects from the device, irrespective of visibility. Enable VFX: Enable, Disable (Default: Enable) – determines whether to show VFX on the device, irrespective of visibility.

Added a new option to the Color Changing Tile device. Allows access to a new tile style – Disco Floor. Appearance: Concrete, Disco (Default: Concrete).

Added new options to the Shooting Gallery targets. Enable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) Disable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel) When Hit Transmit On: No Channel, 1-250 (Default: No Channel)

Added some new spooky themed tracks to the Radio device.

Race Manager has received a UI update that improves readability and provides better support for team-specific racing paths.

DEVICE FIXES

Fixed an issue that caused Barriers to eliminate players who were standing on them when they activated.

Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to build over a barrier.

Fixed an issue with the visibility settings on the UFO spawner.

Fixed an issue with the Ball Spawner device physics.

The ‘Apply To’ setting now works correctly with the Visual Effect Powerup device

Fixed an issue with Creature Spawners that caused them to stop spawning after a period of time.

Fixed an issue with Cube Fiends that caused them to not move when first spawned.

Sword in the Stone ‘vanish’ FX now only play during gameplay, not in Create mode.

Sword in the Stone no longer places an unwanted sword as soon as it is selected from the quick bar.

There are the Battle Royale Patch notes from the official website.

CORAL CASTLE CHAOS

After a crater’s been left in the place of Slurpy Swamp, the Mothership has moved on to its next victim: Coral Castle. As with Slurpy Swamp during its abduction, head to Coral Castle to battle in the Mothership’s low-gravity tractor beam — hopping from one uprooted part of the POI to another.

The Aliens calculated that Coral Castle will take the same amount of time to abduct as Slurpy Swamp, so keep coming back during the week to see how things have changed.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Fixed a Preferred Item Slots issue involving double item slot items, such as the Chug Cannon, moving to the incorrect slots when the player picked up a new item.

Fixed an issue involving Cosmic Chests being unopenable if a player had left the team during the match.

Fixed an issue that caused us to disable Prop Disguise services from vendors. These are now re-enabled

MISC.

Please note that the Sneak Week Wild Week and Burst Pulse Rifle are not present in competitive playlists.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2021