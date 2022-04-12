Fortnite Week 4 Omni Chip Locations: Condo Canyon, Windbreakers, and Daily Bugle

In Fortnite, you’ll find yourself with a plethora of different things to do at any given point. Be it finding the perfect controller or keyboard settings to secure the win, or partaking in different challenges, you’ll always find something new and exciting to do. That also applies to collectibles that you’ll be able to find on the map, with items such as Omni Chips, which allow you to customize a specific Battle Pass cosmetic.

However, since these locations do change each week, you may be having a hard time trying to track them all down. Let’s go ahead and dive in off of the Battle Bus and find out where you’ll need to go to get your hands on these items before the week is done!

Fortnite Chapter 3, Week 4 – Omni Chip Locations

Following along with our guide, we’re going to teach you where you’ll be able to find the Omni Chips for this week’s challenge and their specific locations.

The Daily Bugle Omni Chip Locations

When you’re first jumping out of the Battle Bus, you could land directly on the roof of the Daily Bugle, where you’ll find your first Omni Chip hiding behind the large Daily Bugle Sign.

After this, you’ll want to jump off of the building, head to the easternmost building, and head inside, where you’ll find your second Omni Chip in between the stacks of books.

The third and final Omni Chip will be towards the south of the area, where you’ll need to jump off of some spiderwebs and use the zipline to get to the top of the rock, where you’ll find the final Omni Chip.

Windbreakers Omni Chip Locations

All three Omni Chips are in one location in the Windbreakers location. All you’ll need to do to get your hands on all of them at once is head to this location, and access and use the Zipline. All of the chips are on the same line, so you’ll just need to do this once to claim all of them at the same time, putting you ahead of the game.

Condo Canyon Omni Chip Locations

The last set of Omni Chips that you’ll need to get is going to be located in the Condo Canyon area of the map. You’ll want to drop in near the pool at the southernmost arrow on the map, where you’ll find the Omni Chip in the middle of the pool on the small island near the loot chest.

The second chip is found when heading northwest, underneath an overhang near a Cola Vending Machine, where you’ll be able to snag it and get on the run towards the third and final chip.

The last chip is found almost directly to the west, inside of the small food court area, directly in the middle on top of the large rock formation in the plaza.

And there you have it! All nine Omni Chip locations, so you’ll be able to start modifying your Omni Sword to your specifications! Thankfully, you should be able to knock these out pretty quickly, as they are some of the easier ones to find of the season so far!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Mobile devices