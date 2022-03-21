Fortnite: What Are the Red and Blue Lines on the Map in Chapter 3 Season 2?

A lot has changed in the world of Fortnite since its first season, with many new gameplay additions, crossovers, and more. Ever since the game took the world by storm, you’ll find a whole variety of new faces making their way into the series, and one of the newest portions of the game is the addition of NPC characters that you can interact with. Some of them would help you, others would harm you, but it was a nice change of pace to be added to the large maps.

However, one of the newest features that have been brought out in Chapter 3, Season 2 is unknown lines that have been spread around the map. What do these mean, and what will happen if you cross over the boundary from red to blue, or vice versa? Find out in our guide where we will let you know what the deal with these lines are, and what will happen if you cross them!

Fortnite – Red and Blue Lines On Map Explained

As you’re exploring the map of Fortnite, you’ll notice that there are now red and blue lines that have been placed on the map. There is no major explanation in the game, but it does have to deal with some of the new lore that has been added to the series as of late!

In Blue Zones, you’ll find friendly NPCs that are willing to help you out, as they are part of The Seven faction, whereas the Red Zones house Hostile NPCs that will try to harm you. They belong to the wicked IO, and you’ll also find Mythic Bosses in these zones.

Taking down one of these high-powered foes will grant you an excellent weapon, that you’ll be able to bring with you as you try to secure the Victory Royale, and take out as many players in the process as you can.

You’ll find these bosses and weapons in these zones:

Huntmaster Saber – Huntmaster Saber’s Thermal Rifle

Gunnar – Gunnar’s Stinger SMG

Slone – Slone’s Striker Burst Rifle

So defeating one of these bosses and claiming their weapon will not only reflect well on yourself, as you’ll have a highly powerful piece of equipment to bring with you to the end of the fight, but it’s also a great feeling taking on one of these big baddies to bring an end to their reign. Get to it, soldier!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.