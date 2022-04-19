Fortnite: Where to Collect Omni Chips at Launchpad

Another week, another set of challenges coming your way in Fortnite! As you have been zooming around the map over these past few weeks, you’ll have come across Omni Chips on the map, which can be used to upgrade and customize your Omni Sword, a unique harvesting tool from the Battle Pass.

However, each week, the location of these chips changes, and you’ll be able to search for them in three new locations every week. But, where do you find them in the Launchpad area of the map? Follow along with us as we dive in and go in-depth as to where you’ll be able to get your hands on these special chips!

Fortnite – Launchpad Omni Chip Locations

After dropping out of the Battle Bus, you’ll want to make your way to the Launchpad, which is located above on the map. Once you get there, you’ll be able to start collecting different Omni Chips and get closer to getting your dream upgrades for the Omni Sword.

You’ll find an Omni Chip near the southernmost part of the island, where there is a large building. You’ll want to go inside of the building, make your way up the stairs and head outside, and look on the balcony, where you will find your first Omni Chip.

The second is found by heading Northeast from the building, where you’ll come across an area in the woods that has a Loot Chest, Ammo Box, and an Omni Chip. You’ll find it in the center of a circular platform near a large tree.

The final chip can be found in the northernmost area of Launchpad, so make your way up to the top of the area. Once you are here, you’ll want to go in between the two buildings that are located here, where you’ll find the final Omni Chip under the arch of the bridge that connects these two buildings.

And just like that, you’ve claimed all of the Omni Chips at Launchpad! These are some of the easier ones to find this season, so it’s a nice change of pace to have a stroll, rather than having to make your way across a huge portion of the map to get your hands on them. If you’ve been following along, you’ll have a large cache of Omni Chips to start upgrading your Omni Sword, and make it into your creative tool!

