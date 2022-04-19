Fortnite: Where to Collect Omni Chips at Rocky Reels

As we round out another week, there’s a whole new set of challenges to get into in the world of Fortnite! This season’s Battle Pass has a few new things added to it, but the most exciting new addition has to be Omni Chips, which are used to upgrade a new Harvesting Tool called the Omni Sword. You’ll be able to customize everything from the sounds it makes, to the color that it is, so you’ll want to make sure you’re getting your hands on as many Omni Chips as you can.

But, where do you find all of them, since they keep switching positions every week, and sprouting up in new locations? We’ll let’s jump off of the Battle Bus and make our way to Rocky Reels, where you’ll be able to get your hands on another three Omni Chips that you’ll need to create your dream, Harvesting Tool! Let’s get into it!

Fortnite – Rocky Reels Omni Chip Locations

As you dive off of the Battle Bus, you’ll want to land directly in Rocky Reels, so you’ll be able to knock out a few more Omni Chips from your ever-growing collection of them.

The first one that you’ll be able to get your hands on will be on top of a building, as shown above by the arrows. You’ll want to get onto the building that is marked above, and you’ll find not only the first Omni Chip but also a Loot Chest to start the match off in a proper fashion.

From here, you’ll want to make your way toward the large building that has the arcade inside. Once you have arrived here, you’ll want to just make your way inside of the building, where you’ll find another Omni Chip awaiting you.

The final chip will be located towards the center of the map, under the blimp. You’ll want to make your way towards the Market area of the map and head towards the Ice Cream Stand, which has a sign with a scoop of ice cream on it. Once you are there, you’ll find it directly under the sign, and you’ll be ready to leave this location and continue with the match.

And there we have it! All three Omni Chips have been found in Rocky Reels, and you’ll be ready to keep kicking butt through the rest of the match!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.