Fortnite: Where to Collect Omni Chips at Shifty Shafts

It’s a new week, soldier! You know what that means, another set of Omni Chips to collect in Fortnite! As we’ve covered in the past, you’ll be able to get these unique items to help you add a personal flair to your Omni Sword, a harvesting tool that is available in the Battle Pass. But, much like every other week, there are a total of nine new Omni Chips spread out across the map.

Where are you going to find each of them? Well, we are about to dive off of the Battle Bus and take a look into where you’ll be able to get your hands on these Omni Chips in the Shifty Shafts location and give you all of the details you need on where to get your hands on them!

Fortnite – Shifty Shafts Omni Chip Locations

Anyone who has ever been to Shifty Shafts before knows that this maze-like area can be a bit of a challenge to navigate, so we are going to go a bit in-depth as to where you’ll need to go!

Starting at the northernmost arrow, you’ll want to make your way towards the mines, where you’ll find the first chip hanging out at the top, waiting for you to get your hands on it. This one is quite easy to spot and will lead you in the right direction to get the next ones.

For the second chip, you’ll want to make your way into the shafts, making your way southeast towards a flight of stairs, where you’ll see the second Omni-Chip hiding next to the Loot Chest, letting you not only get the chip, but some gear to start the round off with.

For the final chip, you’ll want to follow the minecart tracks into the mines, where you’ll need to continue for a short period. Once you have made it inside a bit, you’ll see an area where the tracks will split off in a different direction, and you’ll also spot the final Omni Chip here, letting you check another set off of your to-do list.

And with that, you’ll have 3 more Omni Chips to dump into your Omni Sword. Since you can change just about everything about that Harvesting Tool, you’ll need to get your hands on as many as possible. You can do that by doing well in matches, and by finding them spread around the map, so keep on searching and keep on upgrading your new favorite Harvesting Tool!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.